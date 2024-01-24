A new group of celebrities are getting their skates on for the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby has just returned to our TV screens as the host of Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern and it has now been revealed that there is going to be a big change to the programme this weekend. Holly Willoughby has recently been sharing the outfits she has been wearing on the show on her Instagram.

For last week’s show, Holly wore a pink Solace London dress and jewellery by Damiani, and her shoes were by Rene Caovilla. Her stylist Dannii Whiteman commented on the photograph Holly shared and said “Hi Barbie”. For the first week’s show, Holly chose a dress by Suzanne Neville. Holly also shared a photograph of the script on January 12 with the caption “And so it begins…” Her celebrity fans were quick to share their good wishes with her. Rochelle Humes said “Let’s go girl,” whilst Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer said “Best of luck beautiful.”

What is the major change to Dancing on Ice this weekend?

Instead of the usual skate-off, the celebrity who will go home will be determined by a combination of the judges’ score and the public vote. The couple who receive the lowest score will then leave instead of the bottom pairs having a skate-off before the final vote goes to the judges.

Has this major change happened before?

This change happened in the third week of Dancing on Ice last year.

Who left Dancing on Ice last week?