As Holly Willoughby returns to host Dancing On Ice, we look at who is this year’s favourite to win

Dancing On Ice Stephen Mulhern & Holly Willoughby (ITV Picture Desk)

The new series of Dancing On Ice starts this weekend with a brand new line up of celebrities ready to compete in the skating competition. Holly Willoughby is making her TV comeback with co-host Stephen Mulhern along with judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

The full list of stars competing in this year’s series has been revealed and includes soap stars from Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders as well as sporting legends and reality stars. Series 16 is set to be the best show yet but who will win and be crowned the Dancing On Ice winner 2024?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading global online betting brand Betway announced the odds for all 12 of this year’s contestants, with former Love Island star and West End actress Amber Davies leading the lineup as the 3/1 favourite.

Hannah Spearritt, a founding member of legendary pop group S Club, sits second in the betting at 7/2 with Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire third favourite with odds of 9/2. Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts joins boxer Ricky Hatton are priced up as the outsiders of the celebrities who will be taking to the ice, both at 25/1.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “Swapping the sun-drenched sofas of the Love Island villa for the cold hard ice of ITVs hit reality show, Amber Davies is our favourite for lifting the coveted Dancing on Ice trophy. Former boyfriend Kem Cetinay came close to glory on the ice in 2018, being knocked out in the semi-final.”

“We don’t expect Ricky Hatton’s hard-hitting hands to help him on the ice, as we’ve priced him up at 25/1. He’s widely expected to be the first star knocked out of this year’s show.”