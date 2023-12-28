Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be presenting the newest series of ITV's Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby is returning to TV for the newest series of Dancing On Ice, wih Stephen Mulhern replacing Philip Schofield. (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby is due to return to screens after it was announced that both she and Stephen Mulhern would be hosting the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Willoughby quit her role on the morning magazine show This Morning in October. She had hosted the show alongside Phillip Schofield for 14 years, with Schofield also stepping back from the show after he admitted to having an affair with a younger former show colleague.

Schofield's scandal led to him resigning from the channel overall, placing questions not only on his This Morning replacement, but also his Dancing On Ice and Soap Awards replacements. It has now been revealed that Stephen Mulhern will replace the presenter on Dancing On Ice.

It will see Mulhern and Willoughy reunited on ITV screens 20 years after they presented the children's television show Ministry of Mayhem. It was later renamed as Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown, before being scrapped in 2006.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Also returning to the show are iconic ice-skaters Jane Torvil and Christopher Dean as judges. They will be joined by Diversity's Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse on the judging panel.

Contestants for the newest series, which begins in January, include former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford. They will be joined by TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi.