Hannah Spearritt fuels feud between her and former band mate Rachel Stevens ahead of new Dancing On Ice series

Why are Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens 'feuding'? (ITV Pictures)

The new series of Dancing On Ice stars on ITV this Sunday with a brand new set of celebrities. This year's lineup includes former S Club singer Hannah Spearritt who has been partnered with professional ice-skater Andy Buchanan.

Hannah Spearritt , 42, recently fuelled rumours of an alleged feud between herself and former bandmate Rachel Stevens, 45, during an interview on Thursdays Lorraine. Chatting to Ria Hebden during the show’s rehearsals Ria asked Hannah if she had spoken to Rachel - who was on the show last year - for any advice or tips. Hannah Spearritt explained: “I’m just focusing on me” she added “I know it sounds so selfish but I have to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV bosses are reportedly facing difficulties on the set of Dancing On Ice over the alleged feud as both Hannah and Rachel will be on the show. Rachel Stevens will be back this year in the audience supporting her boyfriend Brendyn Hatfield whom she was partnered with when she competed in the competition last year. Hannah Spearritt has apparently not spoken to any of her former bandmates since leaving the group following the untimely death of Paul Cattermole in 2023.

S Club (formerly known as S Club 7) announced they were getting back together for a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years since the band were formed in February 2023. All the members of the group which includes Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett and Paul Cattermole were all on board for the UK tour however, Paul Cattermole sadly passed away just a few months later.

Following Paul’s shocking death in April 2023 Hannah decided to leave the group. Speaking to The Sun she admitted “it didn’t feel right” to continue without him. The two band members dated from 2001 before splitting in 2006, with the pair rekindling their romance in 2015 before ending it for good a few months later.