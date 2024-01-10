Dancing On Ice: Who did Miles Nazaire date in Made in Chelsea? Past girlfriends have included Maeva D'Ascanio
Could Miles Nazaire be the one to watch in the new series of Dancing On Ice?
Dancing On Ice kicks off this Sunday on ITV1 with a brand new set of contestants ready to face the ice. The 12 celebrities will be hoping to impress the judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo with their new skating skills. Holly Willoughby will be making her long awaited TV comeback and this year will be joined by new co-host Stephen Mulhern.
The 2024 lineup includes legendary boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney plus the early favourite to win, Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies. Along with the rest of the celebrities, Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire will also be competing in the competition. He may be relatively unknown to many viewers, however that could become an advantage as no one will know what to expect from him over the next few weeks.
Who is Miles Nazaire?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Miles Nazaire is best known for starring in the E4 reality TV series Made in Chelsea. He joined the cast in 2018 after graduating from the Brit School in 2014. During his time on Made in Chelsea Miles has been in relationships with Maeva D'Ascanio, Tiffany Watson, Inga Valentina and Ruby Adler.
As well as the reality TV show, Miles Nazaire has also featured in Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating. Last year the 28 year-old fronted a documentary on Channel 4, titled Obsessed With My Muscles. For the new series of Dancing on Ice he has been partnered with professional skater Vanessa Bauer who came second with TOWIE star Joey Essex in 2013, so he could be one to watch this year.
Why did Miles Nazaire want to do Dancing on Ice?
"Honestly, it's one of those things where the skill of Dancing on Ice is just insane and I really, really want to have that added to my belt," he revealed. "Also, I think being in the TV industry and doing all this reality, you get this consensus of, "Oh, can they do anything more than just reality TV and drama and all that?"
“I think that's given me a little bit of a push to want to do something a bit more out there, something that you actually genuinely have to put work into. It's not just, "Oh, here we go. We're going to dance on ice and have a bit of fun." If you don't actually turn up, you can injure yourself, and it will show. I want to show that when I put my head into something, I really do actually train properly and do it properly.”
Watch Dancing on Ice on Sunday January 14 from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.