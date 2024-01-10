Could Miles Nazaire be the one to watch in the new series of Dancing On Ice?

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Miles Nazaire? (ITV Pictures)

Dancing On Ice kicks off this Sunday on ITV1 with a brand new set of contestants ready to face the ice. The 12 celebrities will be hoping to impress the judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo with their new skating skills. Holly Willoughby will be making her long awaited TV comeback and this year will be joined by new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

The 2024 lineup includes legendary boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney plus the early favourite to win, Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies. Along with the rest of the celebrities, Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire will also be competing in the competition. He may be relatively unknown to many viewers, however that could become an advantage as no one will know what to expect from him over the next few weeks.

Who is Miles Nazaire?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miles Nazaire is best known for starring in the E4 reality TV series Made in Chelsea. He joined the cast in 2018 after graduating from the Brit School in 2014. During his time on Made in Chelsea Miles has been in relationships with Maeva D'Ascanio, Tiffany Watson, Inga Valentina and Ruby Adler.

As well as the reality TV show, Miles Nazaire has also featured in Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating. Last year the 28 year-old fronted a documentary on Channel 4, titled Obsessed With My Muscles. For the new series of Dancing on Ice he has been partnered with professional skater Vanessa Bauer who came second with TOWIE star Joey Essex in 2013, so he could be one to watch this year.

Why did Miles Nazaire want to do Dancing on Ice?

"Honestly, it's one of those things where the skill of Dancing on Ice is just insane and I really, really want to have that added to my belt," he revealed. "Also, I think being in the TV industry and doing all this reality, you get this consensus of, "Oh, can they do anything more than just reality TV and drama and all that?"

“I think that's given me a little bit of a push to want to do something a bit more out there, something that you actually genuinely have to put work into. It's not just, "Oh, here we go. We're going to dance on ice and have a bit of fun." If you don't actually turn up, you can injure yourself, and it will show. I want to show that when I put my head into something, I really do actually train properly and do it properly.”