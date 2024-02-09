Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Has the legacy of Captain Tom, the beloved figure who walked a one hundred 25-metre (27-yard) length of his garden, ten lengths per day, to raise money for NHS workers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic been tarnished? That’s the question raised in a new Channel 5 documentary airing this week, “Captain Tom: What Happened Next,” focusing on the scandal involving his surviving daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore.

Several years after Captain Tom’s death, allegations surfaced that the charitable donations raised, including those through the 'Captain Tom Foundation', were mishandled by his daughter. As a result, in February 2022, the Charity Commission announced a review of the charity's accounts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 30 June 2022, the Charity Commission initiated a formal inquiry into the charity due to concerns regarding its financial ties with members of the Ingram-Moore family. Later, in July 2023, the Ingram-Moores were ordered to dismantle an unauthorized spa building at their Grade II-listed residence in Marston Moreteyne, Bedfordshire.

The building was initially planned to be named the 'Captain Tom Foundation Building' and was intended for the foundation's use. However, the construction plans were later changed to include additional amenities such as a spa pool, shower, toilets, and a kitchen.

Trustees who were not associated with the Ingram-Moores claimed that they were not informed about any planning permission sought by the Ingram-Moores in the foundation's name. As a result, the charity stopped its donation activities temporarily while the Charity Commission investigated the matter in July 2023. By October 2023, the Ingram-Moores' legal representative suggested that the charity's future was uncertain.

What happened to Captain Tom’s daughter during her legal battles?

Demolition contractors start to remove the roof tiles of the controversial £200k spa building in the grounds of Hannah Ingram-Moore's, £1.2m mansion in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Well, to begin with, demolition teams were sent to tear down the luxury spa, while

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah Ingram-Moore disclosed on Piers Morgan's show that she earned a salary of £85,000 as interim CEO of the foundation. Additionally, she admitted to receiving £800,000 from books written by her father, who had raised funds for the NHS through his efforts.

She also acknowledged receiving £7,602 in expense payments for travel and administration and being paid £18,000 for attending an event related to the foundation, of which she banked £16,000, donating only £2,000 to the Captain Tom Foundation.