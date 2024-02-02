Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Six Nations rugby tournament begins tonight (February 2) with the France v Ireland game. There are 15 games to be played between the six participating countries to decide the 2024 champion.

France will host reigning champions Ireland in the opening game at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with other matches taking place in Cardiff, Dublin, London, Edinburgh, and Rome.

More than 1 million fans are expected to watch the matches in person this year, but millions more will catch the action from home. British rugby fans will be very happy to know that every match of the 2024 competition can be watched for free on UK TV.

The dates for the 2024 Six Nations Championship have been announced. (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Images)

When is Six Nations 2024 on TV?

This is the full TV guide for the 2024 Six Nations tournament:

Round One

Friday February 2

France v Ireland - 8pm, ITV1

Saturday February 3

Italy v England - 2.15pm, ITV1

Wales v Scotland - 4:45pm, BBC One

Round Two

Saturday February 10

Scotland v France - 2:15pm, BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1 Sunday 11th February

Sunday February 11

Ireland v Italy - 3pm, ITV1

Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, holds the Six Nations trophy as Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last year

Round Three

Saturday February 24

Ireland v Wales - 2.15pm, ITV1

Scotland v England - 4:45pm, BBC One

Sunday February 25

France v Italy - 3pm, ITV1

Round Four

Saturday March 9

Italy v Scotland - 2:15pm, ITV1

England v Ireland - 4:45pm, ITV1

Sunday March 10

Wales v France - 3pm, BBC One

Round Five

Saturday March 16

Wales v Italy - 2:15pm, BBC One

Ireland v Scotland - 4:45pm, ITV1

France v England - 8pm, ITV1

Can you watch Six Nations on catch-up?