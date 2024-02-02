When is Six Nations 2024 on TV? How to watch the rugby live in UK, full tournament schedule for BBC and ITV
The Six Nations kicks off tonight with France v Ireland - you can watch every match in the UK on TV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Six Nations rugby tournament begins tonight (February 2) with the France v Ireland game. There are 15 games to be played between the six participating countries to decide the 2024 champion.
France will host reigning champions Ireland in the opening game at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with other matches taking place in Cardiff, Dublin, London, Edinburgh, and Rome.
More than 1 million fans are expected to watch the matches in person this year, but millions more will catch the action from home. British rugby fans will be very happy to know that every match of the 2024 competition can be watched for free on UK TV.
When is Six Nations 2024 on TV?
This is the full TV guide for the 2024 Six Nations tournament:
Round One
Friday February 2
- France v Ireland - 8pm, ITV1
Saturday February 3
- Italy v England - 2.15pm, ITV1
- Wales v Scotland - 4:45pm, BBC One
Round Two
Saturday February 10
- Scotland v France - 2:15pm, BBC One
- England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1 Sunday 11th February
Sunday February 11
- Ireland v Italy - 3pm, ITV1
Round Three
Saturday February 24
- Ireland v Wales - 2.15pm, ITV1
- Scotland v England - 4:45pm, BBC One
Sunday February 25
- France v Italy - 3pm, ITV1
Round Four
Saturday March 9
- Italy v Scotland - 2:15pm, ITV1
- England v Ireland - 4:45pm, ITV1
Sunday March 10
- Wales v France - 3pm, BBC One
Round Five
Saturday March 16
- Wales v Italy - 2:15pm, BBC One
- Ireland v Scotland - 4:45pm, ITV1
- France v England - 8pm, ITV1
Can you watch Six Nations on catch-up?
Yes, all matches aired on ITV1 will be available to stream and watch on-demand on ITVX, and all matches which are broadcast on BBC One will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
