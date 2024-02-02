Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

When is Six Nations 2024 on TV? How to watch the rugby live in UK, full tournament schedule for BBC and ITV

The Six Nations kicks off tonight with France v Ireland - you can watch every match in the UK on TV

Steven Ross
By Steven Ross
9 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Six Nations rugby tournament begins tonight (February 2) with the France v Ireland game. There are 15 games to be played between the six participating countries to decide the 2024 champion.

France will host reigning champions Ireland in the opening game at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with other matches taking place in Cardiff, Dublin, London, Edinburgh, and Rome. 

More than 1 million fans are expected to watch the matches in person this year, but millions more will catch the action from home. British rugby fans will be very happy to know that every match of the 2024 competition can be watched for free on UK TV.

The dates for the 2024 Six Nations Championship have been announced. (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Images)The dates for the 2024 Six Nations Championship have been announced. (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Images)
The dates for the 2024 Six Nations Championship have been announced. (Picture: Steven Paston/PA Images)

When is Six Nations 2024 on TV?

This is the full TV guide for the 2024 Six Nations tournament:

Round One

Friday February 2

  • France v Ireland - 8pm, ITV1

Saturday February 3 

  • Italy v England - 2.15pm, ITV1 
  • Wales v Scotland - 4:45pm, BBC One

Round Two

Saturday February 10

  • Scotland v France - 2:15pm, BBC One
  • England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1 Sunday 11th February

Sunday February 11

  • Ireland v Italy - 3pm, ITV1  
Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, holds the Six Nations trophy as Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last yearJohnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, holds the Six Nations trophy as Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last year
Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, holds the Six Nations trophy as Ireland celebrate their Grand Slam victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last year

Round Three

Saturday February 24

  • Ireland v Wales - 2.15pm, ITV1 
  • Scotland v England - 4:45pm, BBC One

Sunday February 25

  • France v Italy - 3pm, ITV1 

Round Four

Saturday March 9

  • Italy v Scotland - 2:15pm, ITV1 
  • England v Ireland - 4:45pm, ITV1 

Sunday March 10

  • Wales v France - 3pm, BBC One 

Round Five

Saturday March 16

  • Wales v Italy - 2:15pm, BBC One
  • Ireland v Scotland - 4:45pm, ITV1
  • France v England - 8pm, ITV1

Can you watch Six Nations on catch-up?

Yes, all matches aired on ITV1 will be available to stream and watch on-demand on ITVX, and all matches which are broadcast on BBC One will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Related topics:Six NationsRugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.