England will get their 2024 Six Nations challenge underway when they take on Italy in Rome on Saturday afternoon.

Last year's tournament did not provide too many fond memories for the Red Roses as they won just two of their five games to claim a fourth placed finish behind Scotland, France and eventual winners Wales. However, after brushing off the disappointment of that performance, Steve Borthwick's side did impress at the World Cup by claiming a third-placed finish following a last-gasp defeat in their semi-final clash with South Africa.

With new captain Jamie George now ready to lead England into their bid to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2020 and there is a fresh feel about the squad he will front after the likes of Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Chandler Cunningham-South,, Ethan Roots, Oscar Beard,, Fraser Dingwall, Tom Roebuck and Fin Smith were all handed maiden call-ups to a 36-man training squad ahead of the tournament.

With just days to go until the Six Nations gets underway, NationalWorld looks at all of the details you need to know on England's opener.

Who are the match officials for Italy v England?

A high pressure start requires a referee well versed in big games and it’s New Zealand’s Paul Williams that has been named as the man in the middle. The 38-year-old debuted at a World Cup in Japan in 2019 and has been part of New Zealand’s high performance referees list since 2014. Williams enjoyed a successful year in 2016 when he stepped up to Super Rugby in his home country before taking charge of the World Rugby U20 Championship final between England and Ireland.

A senior international debut followed 12 months later when he oversaw Scotland’s win against Italy in Singapore and there was a rare achievement racked up during 2020 when Covid restrictions meant he was the first New Zealand-born official to referee an All Blacks game in 40 years. Williams also took charge of several games at last year’s World Cup in France including the group stage games between Samoa and Chile, Georgia and Portugal and Argentina and Chile.

Supporting Williams at the Stadio Olympico will be assistant referees Nic Berry (Australia) and Pierre Brousset (France). Australia’s Brett Bronan will be the television match official (TMO).

Where and when is Italy v England?

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host England's opener to this year's Six Nations as their hosts look to gain revenge for the 31-14 defeat they suffered at Twickenham last February. The game will get underway at 2.15pm (GMT) on Saturday 3rd February.

