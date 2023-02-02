England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy return to compete for Rugby’s Greatest Championship again.

The 2023 Six Nations kicks off this weekend as reigning ‘Grand Slam’ champions France look to defend their crown ahead of hosting the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Rugby’s Greatest Championship was first founded in 1883 as the Home Nations Championship and expanded to the Five Nations 1910 when France joined and then the Six Nations in 2000 with the arrival of Italy. Fans have witnessed some of the greatest moments and greatest players in the history of the sport during that time and will be hoping to see even more this year. Here is everything you need to know about the current records in the tournament including which nation has won the trophy the most times:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who has won the most Six Nations Championships?

England and Wales jointly hold the record for most title wins with 39 each. The English last won the competition in 2020 and Wales picked up the trophy the following year in 2021. Reigning champions France are 26 time champions while Scotland and Ireland have both won 22 times. Italy have never lifted the trophy and Scotland have not won in the Six Nations era with their last win coming in the final Five Nations tournament in 1999.

What is a ‘Grand Slam’ in the Six Nations?

Advertisement

The Grand Slam is the ultimate achievement in the Six Nations Championship and is awarded to a team who not only wins the tournament but also wins all of their matches in a single competition. In total, the Grand Slam has been won 41 times with France the latest to do so last year. The French have won 10 Grand Slams which puts them third overall behind Wales on 12 and England on 13. Scotland and Ireland have won three Grand Slams.

There are other trophies to compete for as well as the Six Nations Championship and the Grand Slam. The four Home Nations (England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales) compete for the Triple Crown which is awarded when one of those teams wins all three matches against the others in one competition. England have won 26 Triple Crowns while Wales have 22, Ireland have 12 and Scotland 10.

Advertisement

Who has won the most Six Nations Wooden Spoons?

The Wooden Spoon is the booby prize awarded to the team who finishes last in the competition each year. Ireland have won the most Wooden Spoons with 25 but their last was in 1998. Scotland have won 24 while England, Wales and Italy all have 17. France have picked up the inauspicious prize 13 times.

Advertisement

Which player has scored the most Six Nations points?

Former Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara has scored the most points in Six Nations history with 557. However, that record could be broken this year with current Ireland star Jonny Sexton the player with the most points who is still active at 531 while England’s Owen Farrell is not far behind on 500.