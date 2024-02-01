Transfer Deadline Day live as Arsenal, Leeds United, Fulham and Chelsea busy

Chelsea and Arsenal have been involved in Deadline Day news so far.

Transfer Deadline Day has arrived as Premier League clubs scramble to finalise deals before the market slams shut at 11 pm on Thursday. So far, Chelsea, Fulham and Wolves take centre stage amid rumours of a loan spell for Blues forward Armando Broja with plenty of other deals still up in the air.

It's been an unusually quiet January for clubs in the Premier League as Financial Fair Play regulations tighten but the usual flurry of late activity is beginning to whirr into action on the final day of the window. Brentford have seen a £31.5 million club record deal collapse as Nottingham Forest bring in at least two new stars.

15:30 - Birmingham City linked with complex move for Luton Town star

Birmingham City are attempting to sign Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell before tonight's transfer deadline but face competition from Aberdeen, while a major obstacle will also have to be hurdled. Campbell is said to be a late target. It is reported that the Blues, Aberdeen, QPR and Rotherham United are all "in a race" to sign the Luton man, who is currently on loan at fellow Sky Bet Championship side Millwall.

A barrier stands in the way of any potential suitors, however, as the Hatters would have to recall Campbell before any move elsewhere can be completed. It awaits to be seen whether a recall clause exists. If it does, it will be simple to activate. If it doesn't, Millwall would have to agree.

15:15 - Armando Broja latest

Chelsea striker Armando Broja remains the most likely to be a big money signing on Deadline Day. Fulham and Wolves are the two players involved in negotiations over a move, which would likely be a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Fulham have lost Raul Jimenez to injury for 'weeks'.

Speaking in his press conference today, Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed that Raul Jimenez would be out for 'weeks' with a hamstring injury, adding pressure on the club to find a replacement. The boss labelled the need for a striker as 'important'.

14:45 - Celtic looking at one in, one out

Celtic are poised to sell 24-year-old Scotland midfielder David Turnbull to Cardiff City in a deal worth £2m, while Paris St-Germain 31-year-old Layvin Kurzawa has emerged as a left-back option for the Scottish champions after efforts to sign Hugo Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers were knocked back.

This would not be the first time the Welsh side had eyed up Turnbull after they attempted to sign the midfielder in 2020 before his move to Scotland. The ex-Motherwell star has scored seven goals in his 16 Premiership appearances so far this season and if the deal were to go through, Turnbull would be on course to join ex-Celtic colleague Nat Phillips at the Championship side.

14:15 - Newcastle United land Manchester City coup

Newcastle United are set to confirm a deadline day deal for Manchester City academy star Alfie Harrison.

The 18-year-old has completed his medical at Newcastle, agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal to join the club with the option of a further year. Harrison is set to join up with The Magpies' academy set-up and will be eligible to feature for the Under-18s and Under-21s sides.

The Gazette understands the initial fee Newcastle have paid Manchester City for the teenage midfielder is a nominal one, Manchester Evening News have revealed a 40% sell-on fee and some significant add-ons have been included as part of the deal. The Magpies could end up paying Manchester City as much as £3.5million for Harrison should he meet certain performance-related criteria.

13:40 - Brentford see £31.5 million Nusa move collapse

A marquee Brentford move for Club Brugge striker Antonio Nusa is set to collapse this month after concerns brought up during the player's medical with the Bees.

The West London outfit were ready to fork out a club record £31.5 million for the promising 18-year-old, who is thought to have a very bright future ahead of him. The striker has already been capped by the Norweigan national side and has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this month.

Antonio Nusa's Brentford move has hit a hurdle.

It is reported that the teenager has been sent back to Belgium after his medical with Brentford worried about some results from that test. As they seek clarity, the transfer is set to be postponed until the summer.

13:30 - Leeds United could hijack Yorkshire rivals' transfer

Leeds United are said to be in the process of hijacking a Premier League transfer, with Sheffield United's business set to be ruined by the Whites.

A number of potential centre-back signings have been mooted, with Ben Godfrey heavily linked in recent days, but it seems Leeds may have their eyes on another player. Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is said to be the latest player of interest.

It is repoted that Premier League strugglers Sheffield United had 'half an agreement' with Leicester to sign the centre-back, but they have been struggling to wrap up a deal, with Souttar currently at the Asian Cup with Australia.

13:00 - Cedric Soares exit from Arsenal falls through

Arsenal midfielder Cedric Soares will stay at the club until his contract expires this summer after a move to Turkey collapsed.