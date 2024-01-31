The one player Arsenal, Man Utd and every Premier League club should sign on Deadline Day
The clock is ticking for Premier League clubs to bolster their squads ahead of the end of the January transfer window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premier League clubs have little over 24 hours to finalise any last-minute January transfer deals before the window slams shut until the end of the season.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City must make sure they are happy their squads are capable of lifting the title while the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur look for additions to sustain a push for European places.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the bottom of the league relegation candidates including Burnley and Sheffield United need something to change if they are to avoid a return to the Championship. NationalWorld looks at which one player each of the 20 Premier League clubs should look at signing on Deadline Day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.