There are just days left in the January transfer window for Premier League clubs as a fairly quiet period in the market draws to a close.

Financial Fair Play restrictions continue to restrict big-money flying about but there is still plenty of time for clubs to scout out bargain deals and cash in on unneeded stars.

Manchester United feature alongside Newcastle United and Brentford in your Monday evening transfer round-up.

Man Utd to challenge Liverpool or £60m talent

Manchester United are 'tipped to challenge' Liverpool for the signing of rising Lille star Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is a highly sought-after star having impressed in Ligue 1 this season.

The Red Devils are in need of defensive depth and are not in a position to spend big on a player this month with Financial Fair Play pressures. Yoro has emerged as a more realistic target, if the club can see off competition.

Manchester City and PSG have also been linked with the player, who is a regular in the France under-21 set-up. Lille are reported to be demanding a hefty £60 million for the player given his reputation as a rising star and that price tag could make a January move unrealistic for a number of clubs.

Eddie Howe has say on Miguel Almiron speculation

Newcastle United are set for a busy end to the January transfer window as rumours of departures continue to swirl around the club. Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich while Callum Wilson is reportedly an £18 million target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Winger Miguel Almiron was another said to be on his way out this month with clubs in Saudi Arabia interested. However, Magpies manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the star was absent from last weekend's trip to Fulham as he was 'genuinely ill' rather than completing a deal elsewhere.

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has been linked with a move to Saudi Arbia.

The Newcastle United boss hopes to have him available for Tuesday's trip to Aston Villa. He said: “We hope Miggy will be with us. Jamaal, I’m not so sure about. It’s not a serious injury but I think it might be enough to keep him out of this game. We’ll wait and see, I think he’ll be close. But we certainly hope to have Miggy with us."

Brentford in for 'cheap' reunion with forward

Brentford could seek to reunite with out-of-favour West Ham winger Said Benrahma before the January transfer window closes.

The Bees have been in the market for a forward this month and are close to completing a deal for highly-rated 18-year-old Antonio Nusa, but that agreement will involve sending the player back on loan to Club Brugge until the end of the season.

A more immediate impact may come from Benrahama, who may leave West Ham on a 'cheap return' deal. The Hammers are soon to be boosted by the return of Mohammed Kudus from AFCON while Jarrod Bowen is back in action and Lucas Paqueta is not too far away from returning from injury.