Man Utd could fight Arsenal and Chelsea for Ivan Toney. (Image: Getty Images)

Transfer speculation in the fourth week of the January transfer window has centred around the North East as Newcastle United see a number of their big stars linked with moves away from the club.

The Magpies need to sell in order to buy, with Financial Fair Play regulations looming large, but have been linked with transfers for rising stars on the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United feature alongside Manchester United and West Ham in your Friday evening transfer round-up.

Man Utd can't be ruled out of Ivan Toney deal

It may look likely that Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be staying at the Gtech Community Stadium this month but a summer move for the star, who is valued at £100 million by the West London club, is still on the cards.

Arsenal and Chelsea have long been frontrunners for the England international, who returned from his eight-month ban against Nottingham Forest last weekend, but new reports suggest that Manchester United are keeping Toney on their radar too. The Red Devils have already been linked to stars Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karim Benzema this week after an injury setback to Anthony Martial.

27-year-old Toney bagged 20 Premier League goals last season and was on target again on his return last weekend, scoring a free kick against Forest.

Spurs to beat Newcastle United to 18-year-old talent

Advertisement

Advertisement

A tough week may have gone from bad to worse for Newcastle United as Tottenham Hotspur look poised to beat the Magpies in the race for Antonio Nusa. Both clubs had been linked with a move for the Club Brugge winger, who is just 18 years old.

However reports suggest it is Spurs who have won that race in a week which has seen Newcastle United stars Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron all linked with sudden January exits from the club. Nusa is seen more as a prospect for the future but already has four caps for Norway and made his Champions League debut 18 months ago.

Nusa had been touted as a replacement for Almiron, should the Paraguayan complete a move to the Saudi Pro League, but it appears Spurs are closest to a deal that would see the teenager loaned back to Belgium for the rest of the season.

West Ham 'close' to £15 million transfer for winger

West Ham are set to follow the loan signing of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City with the acquisition of a teenage rising star who comes from the same academy as Hammers star Mohammed Kudus.

Kalvin Phillips joined West Ham on loan from Man City this week. (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hammers are 'close to reaching an agreement' with Danish club FC Norsjaelland to bring 19-year-old Ibrahim Osman to the London Stadium. The deal is said to be worth £15 million for a player who graduated from the Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy.