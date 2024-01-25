Man Utd £120m transfer 'windfall' as Kieran Trippier Newcastle United stance clear

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. (Image: Getty Images)

The transfer market is hotting up for Premier League clubs this week as the end of the window edges ever closer.

West Ham beat Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United to the signature of highly-wanted Manchester City man Kalvin Phillips and David Moyes doesn't appear done there with his business.

The Hammers feature alongside Manchester United and the Magpies in your Thursday transfer round-up.

Man Utd could offload to stars to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United could offload two first-team stars to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, freeing up cash to splurge on new additions to the Red Devils squad.

It is believed that the Saudi outfit are aware of Manchester United's need to offload high earners, whether it be this month or in the summer, and have eyed up moves for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro. United sporting director John Murtough has been in the Middle East this season to build connections and explore the possibility of offloading players.

The club hope to recoup a large portion of the combined £120 million spent on Casemiro and Wan-Bisakka. The latter of the two has already attracted attention from Inter Milan this month.

Newcastle United get Trippier boost

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has trained as normal this week despite attempts from German side Bayern Munich to buy the full-back from the Magpies.

The Tyneside club have made it clear that their star man is not for sale, despite the interest and a reported desire from Trippier to take on a new challenge in Germany. The chance to join England teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier at Bayern is believed to have tempted the 33-year-old.

Bayern Munich had submitted a bid of £13 million to Newcastle United but sporting director Christoph Freund has now claimed that 'the Kieran Trippier issue is over', after that was rejected.

It's been a challenging week for Eddie Howe's side with both Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron also linked with moves away from the club.

West Ham make contact with former Celtic goalscorer

West Ham are looking to make it a busy week in the January transfer window. Having agreed a loan deal for Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips, the club has now made contact with former Celtic forward Jota.

The 24-year-old completed a move to Saudi Arabia last summer from the Glasgow giants but has struggled for game time at Al Ittihad having not been registered in the club's domestic squad.

As a result, Jota is said to be keen to make a swift exit back to the continent with West Ham named as one of three Premier League clubs to have spoken with the player over a deal. West Ham are short on striking options with Michail Antonio injured and Danny Ings out of favour.