Manchester United could look to add more goals to their side with big money may Rasmus Hojlund still setting in.

Erik ten Hag has courted the Ajax star before.

Having splashed the cash last summer, Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs not expected to blow the bank once again this window.

The Red Devils invested in Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mound and Andre Onana before the campaign, with a hefty loan fee also paid for Sofyan Amrabat but now Erik ten Hag's side has been linked with another striker.

The man in question is a familiar face and has rejected the club before. Here's your Tuesday morning transfer round-up.

Man Utd reignite interest in Ten Hag favourite

Manchester United could look to reignite interest in Ajax striker Brian Brobbey this January. The Dutch international is known to be highly admired by Erik ten Hag, who tried to sign the player for the club in 2022.

The Red Devils had hoped to solve their lack of talisman with the addition of Rasmus Hojlund last summer but the Dane has mustered just two Premier League goals this season, leaving the side with a lack of firepower despite recent signs of confidence.

Manchester United are reported to be keeping tabs on Brobbey, who could also be targeted this summer, after he managed 13 goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances last season. He has eight goals so far this term.

In 2022, before rejoining Ajax, Brobbey unveiled that former manager Ten Hag had sent him a text asking if he would be interested in a move to Manchester. The striker said: "I absolutely wanted to go to Ajax. Erik also wanted to work with me, texted once if I was open to it, but I thanked him nicely. I wanted to go back [to Ajax]. My friends here, Ajax's playing style, it just wasn't finished yet. Believe me, in a few years I will provide a nice transfer fee for Ajax and then the club will have made a nice profit."

Newcastle United see 'inconsistent' midfielder return

Newcastle United star Isaac Hayden has seen his loan spell at Standard Liege cut short after a disappointing stay in Belgium.

The 28-year-old will return to Tyneside this month after the Belgian club released a short statement confirming that the Magpies had activated a recall clause in the loan contract last week. Hayden had been set to join Luton Town or Sheffield Wednesday last summer but loan deals fell through.

The player's return comes as Liege CEO Pierre Locht labelled the loan as 'inconsistent'. It remains to be seen whether he features in Eddie Howe's plans or if he is loaned out once again with a number of Championship clubs including the Owls and Birmingham City linked on Monday.

Pep speaks out on Man City star's future

A coy Pep Guardiola refused to get dragged into the transfer saga surrounding midfielder Kalvin Phillips as he spoke to the press before the weekend's victory over Newcastle United.

Kalvin Phillips is expected to find pastures new this month. (Image: Getty Images)

The Manchester City star is expected to leave the Eithad this month in search of more playing time with the Euros on the horizon. The former Leeds United man has struggled with the Champions ever since making the move in 2022 and has been regularly linked with a swap to Newcastle United - although Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as options.