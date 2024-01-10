Manchester United are one of the clubs looking at a deal for an Everton youngster. (Image: Getty Images)

It was expected to be a quiet transfer window for Premier League side Everton this month after the club's recent financial punishments but that doesn't look set to mean there won't be any deals confirmed.

The Toffees squad, which has shown resilience despite a 10-point deduction, has found rival suitors with the Merseyside side set to have to fend off interest in their key men.

Here's your Wednesday afternoon transfer round-up.

Arsenal in 'intensive talks' with Premier League star

Arsenal could forget a £100 million deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and instead pursue Everton star Amadou Onana in the January transfer window for nearly half the price - around £60 million. The Gunners are reported to be in 'intensive talks' over a move for the player.

The club are looking to strengthen the midfielder after a disappointing run of results over the festive period and the combative Toffees man could be the right person for the job. It had long been touted that Villains star Luiz would make the switch but the Midlands club are believed to be asking for a fee around the £100 million mark.

Onana signed for Everton in 2022 from Lille for a reported £33 million and has fast become one of the key men in Sean Dyche's side thanks to his powerful box-to-box performances.

Footballing giants want Everton 21-year-old

Everton also face the possibility of losing rising star Jarrad Branthwaite this January with a number of big-name clubs reported to be interested in the 21-year-old. Manchester United and Newcastle United are two Premier League sides believed to be looking at the star along with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Sean Dyche is reluctant to lose the player but the Toffees would surely seize upon the chance to pit the three wealthy clubs against one another in a bidding way - especially given the club's well-documented financial woes.

In December, it was reported that Everton had slapped a £100 million price tag on the player's head to deter interested parties, with the star's former club Carlisle United said to be due 10 per cent of any deal.

Aston Villa snap up future star

High-flying Aston Villa are looking to ensure they can turn this season's scintillating form into a longer-term project and have splashed the cash to bring a future star to the club this month.

The Villains have completed the signing of 16-year-old George Hemmings from Nottingham Forest. Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said: “We are delighted George has joined us from Nottingham Forest. He is a central midfielder who has good athletic and technical qualities and has a good presence on the pitch.