The young Manchester United winger has struggled to get on the pitch this season and one former pro suggested a return to the Championship.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

A Manchester United star has taken matters regarding his future at Old Trafford into his own hands as he snapped back at a fan account on social media this week.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United remain front and centre of transfer rumours given their rich Saudi owners with a familiar former Liverpool man rumoured to be missing Premier League action this year.

Here's your Tuesday morning transfer round-up.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man Utd star's three-word social media outburst

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has issued a frustrated response to rumours linking him to an Old Trafford exit this January having made just one appearance so far this season.

The 21-year-old has been away from action for five months as he nurses a knee injury but made his comeback from the bench against Nottingham Forest at the end of December. The star excelled on loan at Sunderland last season and the opening of the transfer window has led to more rumours he could return to the second division to develop further.

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer gave his take on the transfer, ruminating that Diallo may want to work under Tony Mowbray once again with the manager newly appointed at Birmingham City. Palmer told Football League World: "This could put a spanner in the works because although Sunderland are keen to sign him, if Tony Mowbray gets the Birmingham job then I’m sure Amad will be keen to join him there."

However, Diallo spotted the quotes on social media platform X and hit back with a passionate three-word response. He said: "Stop lying mate!"

Liverpool legend linked with surprise Premier League return

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson is reportedly seeking a move back to the Premier League just six months after his controversial transfer to Saudi Arabia last summer. The midfielder, who had been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, saw his reputation plummet after the move but could now look to restart his career in the UK.

The England international has made 16 appearances for Al-Ettifaq so far this season but is now linked with an unexpected return to the Premier League. Newcastle United, who are in the market for a midfielder, have emerged as leading contenders despite the player's history with local rivals Sunderland.

Jordan Henderson has been linked with quick return to the Premier League. (Image: Getty Images)

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There are some links with Jordan Henderson which would be the shock of the window for me if Henderson suddenly rocked up at Newcastle halfway through the season. I don't think it's the worst idea in the world from a football sense. The experience and quality he could bring would be very beneficial for the player, because of the Euros that are on the horizon, It would also lift Newcastle's levels in an area of pitch that I feel is really letting them down at the moment."

Henderson is determined to maintain his place in the England set-up ahead of the Euros this summer with Crystal Palace, Fulham and Celtic also named as potential suitors for the star.

Newcastle United pursuit of Man City star gets significant boost

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle United have been given a major boost in their pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month. The Magpies are looking to add extra stability to their side after a difficult festive period and will no longer have to compete with Juventus for the England international.

The Serie A titans had been linked with a move for Phillips, who is desperate for game time ahead of this year's Euros. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Juventus enquired to Manchester City about the 28-year-old but have now removed themselves from the race after hearing the financial commitments wanted by the Champions.