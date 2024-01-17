Jordan Henderson: Why has England footballer left Al-Ettifaq as contract terminated, will he sign for Ajax?
Jordan Henderson's lucrative Al-Ettifaq contract has been terminated - and now the England star appears to be on the move again.
England midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to reports.
Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer. Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.
After he was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October, Henderson subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.
Reports have suggested that Henderson struggled to settle into his new life in Saudi Arabia, despite working under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.
Dutch media report Henderson is set to head to Amsterdam to finalise a move to Ajax, having reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract. Henderson is expected to sign an 18-month deal with the Dutch giants.
Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.
