Jordan Henderson's lucrative Al-Ettifaq contract has been terminated - and now the England star appears to be on the move again.

Jordan Henderson signed for Al-Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, last summer. (Picture: Getty Images)

England midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to reports.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer. Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

After he was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October, Henderson subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Reports have suggested that Henderson struggled to settle into his new life in Saudi Arabia, despite working under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard.

Dutch media report Henderson is set to head to Amsterdam to finalise a move to Ajax, having reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract. Henderson is expected to sign an 18-month deal with the Dutch giants.