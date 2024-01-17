'First talks' - Man Utd deliver Arsenal bad transfer update

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. (Getty images)

It's a turbulent time to have a transfer window in the Premier League with financial fair play hearings stilting much action. Both Everton and Nottingham Forest are set to receive a minimum six-point deduction after they were charged with breaking the Profitability and Sustainability Rules last term and Manchester City's hearing has reportedly been given a date.

However, it has not stopped the rumours from coming in fast and strong with Arsenal likely to face several transfer battles as they strengthen their squad ahead of a huge title-chase.

Ahead of the weekend's action, here are the latest transfer rumours from the likes of the Gunners, Liverpool and Manchester United...

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his 26 goals this season

Liverpool target receives fresh PSG contract

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly been offered a contract worth €100 million per season in an attempt to keep him at Parc des Princes (The Mirror). Real Madrid are the front runners to sign the French international sensation and after missing out on his signature in 2022, the club's president Florentino Perez is determined to bring him to the Bernabeu this time around.

However, PSG's new contract would be worth three times more than Real's proposal of €30 million (£26.84m) which is near double the upper end of their salary structure. Mbappe - who is a crucial part of Luis Enrique's squad since the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi - is now allowed to speak to non-French clubs over signing a pre-contract agreement but nothing has yet been agreed.

Man United swoop on Arsenal target

Joshua Zirkzee has become a serious summer transfer target for Manchester United, as reported by the Dutch Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg. Taking to his X account, Plettenberg revealed the it was still in the early stages but "first talks have taken place."

It was also noted that "many clubs are monitoring the 22 y/o striker from Bologna. At Bayern, they are closely monitoring his progress. However, a return is currently considered unlikely." One club that had been looking intently at the striker was Arsenal but had been dealt a huge blow when his Serie A side lumped a £50 million asking price on him.

Now, not only will the North London club be battling with Bologna, but they could be up for a transfer battle with Premier League rivals Manchester United if they are to see Zirkzee at the Emirates any time soon.

Red Devils holding on to star winger

Manchester United are looking to keep hold of the 21-year-old Amad Diallo despite receiving a loan request from ex-Red Devil Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough (Daily Mail).

The winger has been impressing in training and would be required as cover for other first-team players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony. He spent this season back at Old Trafford following a successful stint at Sunderland but took to his social media pages to confirm he would not be heading back down to the EFL's second division.

Liverpool and Arsenal in transfer battle

The Algerian international Ryan Ait-Nouri of Wolves is reportedly being targeted by both Liverpool and Arsenal, according to FootballTransfers. The Gunners are hopeful of bolstering their left-back position but recently suffered resistance from the Midlands club after an offer for the defender was rejected.