The Best FIFA Awards were dished out at a star-studded affair in London on Monday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati were named as the best footballers in the world by The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on Monday night.

National team footballers, captains, journalists and fans voted for the prestigious awards, which were also given to managers and goalkeepers. The winner of the Puskas Award was also named, which recognises the best goal across world football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NationalWorld recaps the night's winners and how they impacted football between December 2022 and August 2023.

Lionel Messi wins The Best FIFA Men's Player

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi beat Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland to win the Best FIFA Awards 2023 men's player of the year. The two goalscorers were tied on points and the decision was put down to a tie-break based on the choices of the four home nations captains - Harry Kane (England), Andy Robertson (Scotland), Aaron Ramsey (Wales) and Jonny Evans (Northern Ireland) all voted for Messi.

The third win for Messi comes with controversy this year. The 2023 award recognised the most exceptional footballing performer between December 19, 2022, and August 20, 2023 - which does not include the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi helped the Argentina national team to victory in that tournament and won last year's Ballon d'Or. In the relevant period for the 2023 FIFA award, Messi won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to the MLS with Inter Miami, where he won the 2023 Leagues Cup and bagged 10 goals. Meanwhile, Haaland scored a record-breaking 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester City between the end of the World Cup and August 2023.

A triumphant night for Manchester City

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite striker Erling Haaland not picking up The Best FIFA Award, it was still a night of recognition for Manchester City after the cub's incredible season last year. The Cityzens won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup under Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan manager was named The Best FIFA Men's Coach while goalkeeper Ederson picked up the trophy for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper. Six of the Men's Fifpro XI were also Manchester City stars - John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Haaland.

Accepting his award, Guardiola said: “I want to share this trophy and moment with our owners at Manchester City. On behalf of my backroom staff and myself, I want to say thank you so much to our players, that they have done for this club for eight years already together, without exception all of them.

“Thanks so much for this incredible journey because they don’t know what it means every morning to go there and live with them, winning or losing it doesn’t matter – living with them has been incredible.”

Aitana Bonmati wins The Best FIFA Women's Player

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati was a resounding winner of The Best FIFA Women's Player award. The 25-year-old added the trophy to her Ballon d'Or, UEFA award and World Cup Golden Boot after a remarkable year.

Aitana Bonmati picks up her award.

Bonmati led Spain to World Cup triumph and Barcelona to the Champions League title, being named player of the tournament in both of those competitions. Bonmati beat compatriot Jenni Hermoso and Colombian Linca Caicedo to the award.

She said: “A couple of weeks ago when 2023 came to an end, I was nostalgic because 2023 was an exceptional and unique year I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m proud of being part of a powerful generation of women who are changing the rules of the game and the world.”

Full list of winners

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Aitana Bonmati

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Ederson

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Pep Guardiola