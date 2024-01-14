Manchester United look set to move on a long-term target while Chelsea are planning for the future.

The January window reached its two-week point on Sunday and Premier League teams are well underway with their transfer plans. Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed the most success, welcoming Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to the capital.

Ange Postecoglou's side are strengthening in their bid to secure Champions League football and their rivals are now stepping up activity to keep pace. Manchester United and Chelsea may be behind in the league but have the finance to bring in top players this month.

Here's your Sunday evening transfer round-up.

Man Utd's £103m talks

United will 'begin early transfer talks' this year regarding a massive summer move for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Erik ten Hag's side have long been linked with the 19-year-old and will look to strengthen in his position ahead of next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to take complete control of footballing operations at Old Trafford once his 25 per cent stake is fully ratified by the Premier League. The INEOS chief is determined to get recruitment right early and The Mirror reports that plans are about to be put in place for a summer overhaul.

Neves has been outstanding for Benfica since coming in to replace the departing Enzo Fernandez last summer. The teenager has a release clause of €120million (around £103m) and it the Portuguese side are not likely to accept anything less.

Chelsea 'target' Estevao

Chelsea are willing to activate Estevao Willian's release clause, believed to be €60m (£51.6m) in order to lure him away from Palmeiras, according to reports.

Estevao has only made on senior appearance for Palmeiras but already caught the attention of Europe's top clubs. Chelsea will have to compete with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain for the 16-year-old and could be forced to pay a premium to succeed.

Spanish outlet Sport Mauricio Pochettino’s side are willing to activate Estevao's release clause, which could set them back more than £50m. Wages and other expenses could see the price rise to almost £65m.

Newcastle defender chase

Newcastle United will reportedly 'step up' their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande this month in a bid to beat competition.

Eddie Howe's side are keen to strengthen defensively, having suffered a number of injuries in that area throughout the season. Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles have all been out at points.

Diomande has been excellent for Sporting this season but could come at a premium for any potential suitors. The Sunday Mirror reports that Newcastle may have to break the record £63m they spent on Alexander Isak.