Delight for England fans as Sarina Wiegman confirms she will stay until at least 2027

England Women's football boss and Euros champion Sarina Wiegman has put pen to paper to confirm she will remain head of the Lionesses until at least 2027. The Dutch manager took over from Phil Neville in 2021 and has since become somewhat of a legend in this country, leading the England team to their first piece of silverware since the men won the 1966 World Cup.

The announcement that the former Dutch manager will lead the Lionesses through to the 2027 World Cup came the morning after she won the FIFA award for best women's coach for a record fourth time.

Speaking after the news was made public, the 54-year-old said: "Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy. It is a fantastic job working with these amazing players and alongside great colleagues. And, of course, it is very special to be able to play a part in giving our fans such wonderful moments."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added that Wiegman was a "tremendous ambassador for the women's game and English football in general." As England fans around the country celebrate Wiegman's continuing presence in the country, here is how her situation compares to her male counterpart, Gareth Southgate.

Beth Mead celebrates with Wiegman following the Euros win

What is Sarina Wiegman's salary?

It was reported in August 2023 by the Guardian that Sarina Wiegman's salary was around £400,000 and that the ex-Dutch football star had a net worth of £1 million.

By comparison, Gareth Southgate is reportedly paid £5 million. The FA chief was asked at the time of the Guardian's report on the justification for the salary discrepancy to which he said: "Over time, that's where you've got to get to. If you look at the disparity in the market and the income coming in, that's why you've got a difference."

How many trophies has Wiegman won?

As a manager, Wiegman has won two UEFA Women Championships (England in 2022 and with the Netherlands in 2017); two Arnold Clark Cups with England and has twice been the World Cup runner-up. The former defender has also won the Dutch Championship, the Eredivisie and three KNVB Cups.

Wiegman has four FIFA Women's coach awards to her name; two UEFA Women's Coach of the Year awards and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Award in 2022.

Gareth Southgate, by comparison, led England to the Euros 2020 final, ultimately losing on penalties to Italy. He also took England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022. He has two BBC Sports Personality of the Year Coach Awards and one FWA Tribute Award as well as a Premier League manager of the month for his work with Middlesbrough in August 2008.

When is England's next match?