Man Utd 'offered' £5m ex-Barcelona striker as Arsenal and Liverpool plan loan exits

There are just four days of the January transfer window remaining as clubs finalise their business and hope to finish the Premier League campaign strongly. It has been a relatively quiet month amid financial concerns across the division but things are heating up as deadline day closes in.

Manchester United have been linked with countless strikers this month, with Erik ten Hag tempted to find cover for the injured Anthony Martial. Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, seem more focused on trimming the fat of their respective squads and all three are involved in Sunday morning's transfer headlines.

United 'offered' striker

Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite is said to have been 'offered' to United as a late arrival upfront. HITC reports that representatives of the 32-year-old have been in contact with several Premier League clubs over a potential January move.

Braithwaite is currently the Spanish second-tier's top-scorer with 11 goals in 21 appearances, having joined Espanyol on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2022. His contract runs until 2025 but the report suggests there is a release clause of just £5million.

Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves are also said to have been informed of the release clause and Braithwaite's openness to a Premier League move. United will be without Martial for around 10 weeks, following surgery on a groin complaint which leaves Rasmus Hojlund as the only natural No.9.

Double Liverpool loan exit

Liverpool are likely to send Calvin Ramsay and Nat Phillips back out on loan this month after recalling the pair from previous spells. The Daily Mail reports that there is plenty of Championship interest in both.

Promotion-chasing Leeds United have been linked with both Phillips and Ramsay, with Daniel Farke light in defence. Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on the former.

Ramsay was recalled from his spell Preston North End after making just two appearances, while Phillips barely played at Celtic once they welcomed back previously unavailable defenders. Fabio Carvalho was also brought back from RB Leipzig but has since joined Hull City on loan.

Vieira interest

AS Monaco have reportedly enquired about taking Arsenal's Fabio Vieira on loan. FootballTransfers claims they are one of two French sides interested in a temporary move for the midfielder.

Vieira remains unable to break into Arsenal's starting line-up under Mikel Arteta, thanks in part to the ever-present Martin Odegaard and also some injury issues. The Portuguese under-21 international has just two Premier League starts and six appearances off the bench to his name this season.