Mum of Manchester City star Phil Foden is fined for being "drunk and disorderly"
A video of her drunken antics was played to the court as Rowlands pleaded guilty.
The mother of Premier League footballer Phil Foden has been fined for being "drunk and disorderly" on a night out.
Appearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court in Wales, Claire Rowlands was told to pay £100 for her antics. It comes following an incident at Bentley's Sports Bar and Nightclub in Towyn Road, Towyn, Conwy on September 9 last year.
In a video played to the court, the Manchester City star's mother says "What have I done? Don't come into my face unless you've got evidence" as she walks away from the bar, with several people shouting in the background.
Rowlands, 44 from Prestbury, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in November.
She was found not guilty of a charge of assault by beating related to the same evening.
