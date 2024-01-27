Telling news your way
Mum of Manchester City star Phil Foden is fined for being "drunk and disorderly"

A video of her drunken antics was played to the court as Rowlands pleaded guilty.

David George
By David George
1 minute ago
Manchester City player Phil Foden. (Picture: Getty Images)Manchester City player Phil Foden. (Picture: Getty Images)
The mother of Premier League footballer Phil Foden has been fined for being "drunk and disorderly" on a night out.

Appearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court in Wales, Claire Rowlands was told to pay £100 for her antics. It comes following an incident at Bentley's Sports Bar and Nightclub in Towyn Road, Towyn, Conwy on September 9 last year.

In a video played to the court, the Manchester City star's mother says "What have I done? Don't come into my face unless you've got evidence" as she walks away from the bar, with several people shouting in the background.

Rowlands, 44 from Prestbury, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in November.

She was found not guilty of a charge of assault by beating related to the same evening.

