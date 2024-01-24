Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection is the latest documentary to dive into the career of legendary Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola. The one off BBC special hears from those who have worked with the former player and star manager over the years.

Pep is one of the biggest names in international football, and he’s had massive recent success with Manchester United. Chasing Perfection attempts to get inside the mind of the coach to understand the secret to his success.

What is Chasing Perfection about?

The one hour documentary is a deep dive into Guardiola’s career, from being picked to manage Barcelona in 2007 when he had very little experience as a manager at the top flight, (though he represented the club as a player in over 260 appearances from 1990-2001) to his time at Bayern Munich, and then as manager of Manchester City from 2016.

City have seen extraordinary success under Pep - in the 2022-23 season the team won the treble, taking home the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup trophies.

Chasing Perfection features interviews with those closest to Pep. including his right-hand man Txiki Begiristain, and also digs into his rivalry with fellow manager José Mourinho, former Manchester United, and Spurs manager who was, until last week, Roma manager.

Players that Pep has managed over his career reflect on what he was like as a boss - Spanish World Cup winner Carles Puyol opens up on his management style when he was charge of Barcelona’s first team, and Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer, who were in his Bayern squad discuss the professional challenges Pep faced.

Also appearing on the documentary are current Manchester City players Phil Foden and Kyle Walker, and club supporter and pop star Noel Gallagher.

How is Chasing Perfection different from All or Nothing on Amazon Prime?

All of Northing: Manchester City is an eight-part Amazon Prime series which also focuses on Pep Guardiola. However, All or Nothing takes a much more specific and in depth view, following Pep through the 2017/18 season at Manchester City.

All or Nothing was followed by seasons focusing on Jose Mourinho for a year at Tottenham Hotspur, and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

When is Pep Guardiola: Chasing Perfection on TV?