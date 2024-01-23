Middlesbrough are underdogs in the competition. (Image: Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup returns this week as Chelsea take on Championship side Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge before the all-Premier League clash between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

It's Boro and the Reds who go into the reverse matches with an advantage, having both won their home fixtures, but 90 minutes is a long time in football and the Blues and Cottagers will not consider themselves down and out of the competition yet.

NationalWorld has all you need to know on how to follow the second-leg semi-final ties on television and live stream this week.

How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough on TV and live stream?

The meeting between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. The channel's coverage will start with the build-up from 7 pm ahead of the 8 pm kick-off.

The Carabao Cup semi-final second leg can also be live-streamed online via the Sky Go app. However, you must be a subscriber to access this. Extended highlights from the match will be available on the EFL YouTube channel after the game.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool on TV and livestream?

Fulham take on Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night and the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Once again, coverage starts at 7 pm ahead of the 8 pm kick-off with plenty of pre-match build-up, analysis and interviews.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Liverpool side maintain their lead and book a place in the Carabao Cup final. (Image: Getty Images)

Those wanting to livestream the match can do so via the Sky Go app, although this function is only available to subscribers. Extended highlights from the match will be available on the EFL YouTube channel after the game.

Do I need a subscription to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough and Fulham vs Liverpool?

Yes, to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs live on Sky Sports you will need a subscription to the channel. There are no free live streams of the matches this week.

NowTV does offer a 24-hour Day Membership for those not already subscribed. This costs £11.99 and provides access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. There is also a monthly option for £34.99.

Do the Carabao Cup semi-finals go to extra time and penalties?

There has been no extra time in the Carabao Cup so far but the semi-final matches at Stamford Bridge and Craven Cottage this week will have an additional 30 minutes if the aggregate score is still level at the end of the first 90.

