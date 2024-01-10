Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of a highly anticipated Carabao Cup semi-final. (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will hope to take a step closer to a record-breaking 10 League Cup triumphs as they host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Liverpool are the most successful team in the history of the competition with nine trophies - the most recent of those came in 2022 when Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea on penalties. The Reds are firm favourites to win the game and are currently enjoying a season to remember as they sit top of the Premier League with 45 points from their opening 20 games. Bidding to cause an upset will be 13th place Fulham who are currently experiencing a steady season after the departure of last season’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The West London club have never lifted a major trophy and Marco Silva has led the Cottagers to their first ever semi-final in this competition. The all-Premier League affair is expected to attract huge audiences of fans around the world as both clubs aim to write their names into the history books. But when is Liverpool vs Fulham and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

Is Liverpool vs Fulham on TV?

Liverpool and Fulham face off at Anfield on Wednesday 10 January. Coverage of the game will be provided by Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm and the match itself kicks off an hour later at 8pm. Fans can also stream all of the action from Merseyside using the SkyGo app which is available to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

The meeting at Anfield comes exactly 24 hours after the other semi-final game involving Chelsea and Middlesbrough.

Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will welcome back club captain Virgil Van Dijk who returns from illness after missing his side’s FA Cup triumph over Arsenal. However, the Reds manager has now lost Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next few weeks due to a knee injury, while none of Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Ben Doak (knee) or Joel Matip (ACL) will be leaving the treatment room just yet either. Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo will miss both semi-final legs due to their international commitments.

