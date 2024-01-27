There are just four full days of the January transfer window remaining and while much of the last three weeks has been quiet, Premier League activity is intensifying. Kalvin Phillips became the latest major move on Friday, joining West Ham on loan from Manchester City.

The major news of the week came from Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. His summer exit will ignite major change at Anfield while the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United should improve things at Old Trafford. United and Liverpool both feature alongside Arsenal in your Saturday evening transfer round-up.

Olise favours United

Michael Olise is expected to leave Crystal Palace this month and reportedly prefers a move to United over Chelsea. Football.London reports that the 22-year-old was a Reds fan as a boy and is aware of interest coming from Erik ten Hag's side.

Chelsea looked set to sign Olise in the summer after activating his £35million release clause but the winger made a surprise decision to stay at Palace anyway. He signed a new four-year deal in August which contains a release clause that will become active in the summer - it will likely be significantly more than the initial £35m.

United will look to add more attacking threat to their squad in the summer, following another poor season in front of goal. Scott McTominay remains their top-scorer in the league with five.

Gunners 'admire' Leicester man

Arsenal are reportedly among the admirers of Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Athletic names the Gunners alongside Fulham and Brighton.

Dewsbury-Hall has been pivotal for Leicester as they attempt to earn promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking, and Enzo Maresca's side are thought to want around £30m for the 25-year-old.

Brighton have emerged as frontrunners to seal a late move but Arsenal are thought to be long-time fans of the Foxes talisman.

Liverpool and United eye Genk teen

Both Liverpool and United are thought to be keeping a close eye on Genk midfielder Bilal El Khannouss. FootballTransfers reports that the 19-year-old is on the radar of top European clubs after cementing his place in the Belgian side's first-team.

El Khannouss already has 76 games under his belt at Genk, registering an impressive four goals and 10 assists in that time. Such form has also earned the teenager call ups to the Moroccan national team, where he has has represented them at the World Cup and the current Africa Cup of Nations.