I know that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has only just announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, but naturally thoughts have already turned to who might replace him. The Liverpool board already knew about his decision in November, so undoubtedly have got straight to work on finding his successor.

One of the favourites to succeed Jurgen Klopp is Xabi Alonso. Although he only secured his first management role in senior football at Bayer Leverkusen 15 months ago, he has already made a huge impression. Xabi met his glamorous wife Nagore Aranburu when he was still a teenager and playing for Real Sociedad. The couple married when Xabi was playing for Liverpool and had not yet left for Real Madrid, the year was 2009.

Nagore Aranburu is a model, actress and fashion designer but once worked as a hotel receptionist in Liverpool at the Hope Street Hotel. Before marrying model Abbey Clancy, it would seem that Peter Crouch, a former team mate of Xabi Alonso, was rather smitten by Nagore. Peter Crouch recalled that “On signing for Liverpool I stayed at the Hope Street Hotel.”

Peter Crouch also revealed that “On reception was a girl so good-looking I couldn’t quite believe that she was smiling at me all the time.” He went on to tell his teammates at training that “Honestly, she’s beautiful, I think I’ve got a shout here.” Unfortunately for Peter Crouch, Nagore was dating Xabi Alonso at the time.