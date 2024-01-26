Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool manager net worth, WAG Ulla and outspoken Brexit views

Jurgen Klopp with wife Ulla (Image: Getty Images)

The footballing world has been rocked today by the announcement that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will leave his role at the Premier League club this summer.

The German has held the position since 2015 and achieved a lot with the Reds, including winning Premier League and Champions League titles, during his nine-year tenure. Klopp also has the chance to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League with his team before leaving at the end of the campaign.

NationalWorld takes a look at the manager's net worth, love life with wife Ulla and some of the causes he has championed over the years.

Jurgen Klopp life with wife Ulla in Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp cited that he was 'running out of energy' as the reason he has decided to leave his role at Liverpool come the end of the season. The German is no doubt looking forward to spending some downtime away from the limelight with wife Ulla.

The Reds boss cited Ulla as a major reason for extending his Liverpool contract in 2022. At the time, he said: "The most important contract in my life I signed is the one with Ulla. That's where it started again. We sat in the kitchen at the table and Ulla said, 'I can't see us leaving in 2024.'

"What is very important and is probably the most important - because I could not work against that and wouldn't want to work against it - is that my family, in this case especially Ulla, she just loves it here. If she would say, 'Honestly, I love the football and I love watching it but I actually want to go home', then we would go, that's the truth. She started it and here we are."

The lovebirds met when Klopp was managing at Mainz 05. Ulla had worked as a teacher and hospital worker in Nairobi for three years before settling in Germany and meeting the love of her life.

The two met at Munich's Oktoberfest in 2005, where Ulla was working as a waitress and moved in together after knowing one another for just three days. Ulla played a big role in encouraging Klopp to leave Dortmund and head for Liverpool in 2015. The pair have no children together but both have sons from previous relationships.

Jurgen Klopp stance on Brexit and Covid-19

Jurgen Klopp has been known to use his platform as a manager at one of the country's biggest football clubs to voice his political opinions and speak for causes he believes are worth supporting - and not just the demolition of VAR in the Premier League.

In 2018, Klopp told The Guardian that Brexit 'makes no sense at all' and called for a second referendum. He said: “When Mr [David] Cameron had the idea [of a referendum] you thought: ‘This is not something people should decide in a moment.’ We are all influenced by the way only some of the argument is given, and once the decision is taken nobody gives you a real opportunity to change it again. The choice was either you stay in Europe, which is not perfect, or you go out into something nobody has any idea how it will work.

“So you give people the chance to make this big decision. And then it’s a 51-49 [51.9%-48.1%] vote and you’re thinking: ‘Wow, 49% are not happy with the decision that’s going to change the country.’ For the 51%, I’m sure they realised pretty early after the vote: ‘What have we done?’

“The two leaders of the leave campaign then stepped aside. It was a pure sign they were surprised themselves by the vote. OK, that can happen. But then, come on, let’s sit together again. Let’s think about it again and let’s vote again with the right information – not with the information you’ve got around the Brexit campaign. They were obviously not right, not all of them. It makes no sense at all.”

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool this summer. (Image: Getty Images)

Klopp was also a strong advocate of the Covid-19 vaccine, announcing that 99 per cent of the club were vaccinated against the virus in 2021, at a time when take-up at football clubs in the country was slow with a quarter of players reportedly not taking the jab.

The manager said: "If I say I am vaccinated, other people say: 'How can you tell me I should be vaccinated?' It is a little bit like drink-driving. We all probably were in a situation where we had a beer or two and thought we still could drive but [because of] the law, we are not allowed to drive so we don't drive. But this law is not there for protecting me when I drink two beers and want to drive, it's for protecting all the other people because I'm drunk and we accept that as a law."

Jurgen Klopp net worth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to have a net worth of around £39 million, which is equivalent to $50 million. The German's fortune has largely come from his role at one of the world's biggest football clubs.

Klopp was also a professional footballer himself before moving into management, having played over 300 times for Mainz 05, and will have built up part of his wealth while on the pitch.