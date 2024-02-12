Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new season of Selling the Hamptons is coming back to TV screens and its release date is sooner than you think. After a full year, the cast is back with more drama, new castmates, and even hotter luxury listings. The Max series follows Six real-estate agents battling it out to make their mark in the elite East Hampton real-estate market.

Where can you watch season 2 Selling the Hamptons?

The new series of Selling the Hamptons will be available to watch on Discovery+.

Who is cast for season 2 Selling the Hamptons?

Mia Calabrese - “Big D Energy” is back in full force this season and since season 1 she has been racking up the listings and sales. Following nearly a decade long successful career in the world of affluent hospitality, Mia has naturally extended her expertise to ultra-luxury real estate servicing while fulfilling the discerning taste of her wealthy elite clients.

Bianca D'Alessio - “All work and no drama.” As the founder of Nest Seekers largest team, 2023's #1 Real Estate Broker in NYC and New York State, and the #14 broker in the Nation for 2022, Bianca is ruffling feathers to ensure deals get done. She currently manages a $10B real estate portfolio for Nest Seekers International.

Peggy Zabakolas - The "Deals in Heels” broker is back and hotter than ever. In a male dominated industry, she is all about female empowerment with a no nonsense boys club attitude. As a member of the NYS Bar, she has an expertise in transactional law, property, contracts and zoning provisions.

J.B. Andreassi - Known as the “Hamptons Hometown Realtor”, J.B. is following in his fathers successful footsteps. As a life-long resident of Southampton, J.B. understands the value of his ultra lux real estate.

Michael Fulfree - The “full service” agent. Michael treats every single one of his clients with the same amount of effort and success. Prior to launching his Hamptons real estate sales career, Mike enjoyed a hugely successful international modelling career modelling for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Diesel Jeans, Frankie Morello, and Alexander McQueen.

Dylan Eckardt - Dubbed the "Bad Boy of Real Estate," Dylan's turning up the heat this season. Dylan is one of Nest Seekers' top agents and a Global Media Influencer, well known for selling some of the most iconic estates in the Hamptons.

Ashley Allen - This former pop star is raising the stakes. As one of the new cast members, Ashley is attempting to make it or break it with her first season on the Nest Seekers team as the rest of the agents fight for her dads opulent portfolio.

Where can you watch season 1 Selling the Hamptons?

If you missed season 1 and need to catch up then all eight episodes of Selling the Hamptons season 1 are available to watch on Amazon Prime now.

What is the release date for Selling the Hamptons season 2 in the UK?

Selling the Hamptons season 2 will be available to watch from March 1.