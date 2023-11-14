The Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion is hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France and is coming this week to Netflix

The Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion is hosted by Tan France (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Selling Sunset fans, this is an exciting week for you as the Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion lands on Netflix and will be presented by Queer Eye’s Tan France. Tan will be joined by twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

At the beginning of the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer, after host Tan France welcomes everyone to the show, Chrishell Stause says ‘Pray for us please.” before showcasing some of the ‘drama’ set to unfold! Chrishell also says “You started the fire and now we’re in it, so let’s go!” It looks like one of the ‘surprise’ guests is none other than Jason Oppenheim’s now ex girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk who had less than an amicable relationship with another of his exes, Crishell Stause.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer, Tan France asks Jason Oppenheim a question (whilst he is reportedly hooked up to a lie detector) that I am sure everyone wants to know the answer to, “Are you still in love with Chrishell?” Before dating Marie-Lou Nurk, Jason and Chrishell were a couple and started dating in the summer of 2021 before ending their relationship by the end of that year.

Chrishell also told People magazine that “there is a huge announcement that’s going to be made, so everyone needs to tune in for that.” She also revealed that “I’m looking forward to people watching.” Chrishell also said that “When the season ends, people are left with a lot of questions, and the reunion’s job is to not only answer those questions, but to also pick up where the current state of affairs is.”

When is the Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion on Netflix?

The Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion is at 6pm PT/9pm ET on November 15 2023 (2am on November 16 2023).

Is there going to be a Selling Sunset Season 8?