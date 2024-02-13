Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite the controversies that have marred the production beforehand, Netflix’s reality series/social experiment “Love Is Blind,” hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is set to return to our screens this week for a sixth season - this time-based in North Carolina.

The premise of “Love Is Blind” is simple enough - a group of individuals who seek to find love without any initial physical attraction have decided to opt for a less conventional approach to modern dating. They will be selecting a partner to marry without ever having met them in person - similar to the Channel 4 series, “Married at First Sight.”

For several weeks, the newly engaged couples will live together, plan their wedding, and determine if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they have developed while interacting through pods. When their wedding day arrives, will the realities of the real world and external factors put a strain on their relationship, or will they end up marrying the person they fell for without ever having seen them?

What is in store in Season 6 of “Love Is Blind?”

“In the new season of “Love Is Blind,” cameras following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

What have been the controversies surrounding “Love Is Blind” previously?

"Love Is Blind" has faced several controversies during its airing. In July 2022, season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit alleging "inhumane working conditions," including being made to film while intoxicated and being denied basic necessities like food and water. Another participant from season 2, Danielle Ruhl, claimed that producers pressured her to continue filming despite her expressing suicidal thoughts. However, series creator Chris Coelen denied Ruhl's statements, asserting that she never communicated her suicidal thoughts to producers and was free to leave at any time.

In October 2023, a female contestant from the show's fifth season filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, false imprisonment, and negligence against the production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV. The contestant accused her on-screen fiancé, Thomas Smith, of attacking her during filming in Mexico. Additionally, season 5 cast member Renee Poche accused her on-screen fiancé, Carter Wall, of abusive behaviour both on and off camera. She claimed that production did not adequately protect her and even asked her to ensure Wall had no access to firearms due to safety concerns.

Despite these allegations, Netflix, Kinetic, and Delirium TV have not publicly responded to Poche's claims, though they filed an arbitration against her for breaking her NDA.

When is “Love Is Blind” out on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

“Love Is Blind” Season 6 arrives on Netflix on February 14 2024, with new episodes released every Wednesday for the next 12 weeks:

Week 1 (Wednesday, February 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Wednesday, February 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Wednesday, February 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (Wednesday, March 6): Episode 12 (finale)