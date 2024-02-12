Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alice & Jack is the latest romantic drama coming to our screens just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aisling Bea's new six-part Channel 4 series written by Victor Levin, has been described as "a love story for the ages". Starring Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as Alice & Jack, it follows the couple as they navigate the highs and lows of their intense attraction throughout the course of 16-years.

Riseborough has described the series as, "for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded", whilst Gleeson has remarked that the story, "centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way".

Here's everything you need to know about Alice & Jack and how you can watch it this Valentine's Day.

What is Alice & Jack about?

Alice & Jack has been described as a "love story for the ages". It follows the highs and lows of a romantic relationship between the two characters whose intense attraction has lasting consequences.

Here is the official synopsis: "When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?"

Is there a trailer for Alice & Jack?

Yes, Channel 4 have released a trailer for Alice & Jack, the one-minute clip introduces us to how Alice & Jack met and the pull that keeps bringing them back together. You can watch the trailer for Alice & Jack below.

Who stars in Alice & Jack?

The two lead roles of Alice and Jack will be played by Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson. Following news of the casting, Riseborough described the story as, "for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded."

Whilst her co-star, the Irish actor Gleeson said: "I think they're soulmates, I think it's bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way, and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile - even if it’s through the tears."

As well as Gleeson and Riseborough, Aisling Bea will star in the new series as Lynn. Here's the cast line-up for Alice & Jack:

Andrea Riseborough as Alice

Domhnall Gleeson as Jack

Aisling Bea as Lynn

Aimee Lou Wood as Maya

Sunil Patel as Paul

When can I watch Alice & Jack on Channel 4?

Alice & Jack is a six-part drama, with episode one kicking off on Channel 4 on Wednesday, February 14 at 9pm, with episode two airing in the same slot on Thursday, February 15. The series will continue to air in this format on a weekly basis before the finale on February 29.