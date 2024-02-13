BAFTAs 2024 | Hugh Grant, David Beckham and Cate Blanchett are among those to present awards this weekend
The 2024 BAFTAs, taking place this weekend at the Southbank Centre in London, have confirmed the names of several presenters on hand this year to present the coveted golden face to the winners at this year’s ceremony. The presenters join David Tennant, this year’s host, alongside Sophie Ellis-Bextor who will be performing “Murder on The Dancefloor” with a “Saltburn” style stage show and Hannah Waddingham performing a ”special cover song” at the event.
David Beckham, Hugh Grant, Cate Blanchett and Dua Lipa will be on hand to announce this year’s winners, joined by “Bridgerton” actress Adjoa Andoh, “The Crown” stars Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson and “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins.
They will also be joined by Idris Elba, Himesh Patel (“Black Mirror”) and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, though as of writing there has been no confirmation which award each presenter will be handing out on Sunday evening.
What we do know, however, is that this year’s Rising Star Award will be presented by former winner Emma Mackay and Jack O’Connell, who will be on our screens later this year in the Amy Winehouse biopic “Back in Black.” This year, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running.
The BAFTA Film Award organisers also feel confident enough to reveal that many nominees will be in attendance this year, including Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”), Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos.
“Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan will also be in attendance, leading us at NationalWorld to speculate if he’ll appear on stage with Ellis-Bextor to perform the dance routine that occurred at the end of the film that led to the renewed interest in “Murder on the Dancefloor” - full clothed, of course.
When are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards and how can I watch in the UK?
The 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards takes place on Sunday February 18 2024 from 7pm, with live coverage available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
