We’re almost at the halfway point of the 2024 Awards Season, with both the Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards have awarded some familiar faces so far, but with the advent of the BAFTA Film Awards this Sunday in the United Kingdom, could we get more of an idea who will take home the big prizes at this year’s Academy Awards Ceremony?

One of those looking for success once again this year is Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who thanks to his stunning if not incredibly unnerving and off-kilter performance in Emerald Fennell’s latest film, “Saltburn.” What other actor would go to the depraved lengths that Keoghan did in that film, which is still being discussed to this day - was it a dark comedy or in actuality a heightened horror?

Keoghan’s performance in the much talked about film, which involved the actor drinking soiled bath water, engaging in a “vampiric” love scene with Alison Oliver and paying his final respects to the grave of a loved one as only the film could portray, already earned him a nomination at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. With a sense of “snubbing” towards “Saltburn” with regards to the Academy Awards, perhaps the BAFTAs will give Fennell’s polarizing work the flowers it “should” deserve.

But for those who are only familiar with Keoghan through “Saltburn,” or his cameos on “Hot Ones” and on the streets of Hollywood by virtue of TMZ, who is the Irish award winner, and how many awards has he been nominated for since becoming an actor?

Who is BAFTA Best Actor nominee Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan has been a BAFTA Award winner already, earning the Best Supporting Actor gong in 2023 for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan is an Irish actor born on October 17, 1992, and raised in Summerhill, Dublin, Ireland. His childhood was marked by adversity, including his mother's struggle with drug addiction and her passing when he was 12. Alongside his brother Eric, he spent seven years in foster care before being raised by their grandmother, aunt, and older sister Gemma. Despite early challenges, Keoghan found solace in acting, participating in school plays before formal training at The Factory (now Bow Street Academy), a local drama school in Dublin.

Keoghan's acting career took off in 2011 when he landed a small role in the crime film "Between the Canals." He gained further recognition through appearances in Irish television series like "Fair City" and "Love/Hate." His breakout roles came in 2017, starring in acclaimed films such as "Dunkirk" and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," earning him the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor. Keoghan continued to impress with roles in "Black '47," "American Animals," and the mini-series "Chernobyl."

Keoghan's versatility was further showcased in Emerald Fennell's psychological thriller "Saltburn," where he played the lead role of Oliver Quick, receiving critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. He more recently can be seen alongside Oscar nominee Austin Butler in AppleTV+'s "Masters of the Air," playing Lt. Curtis Biddick

How many major awards has Barry Keoghan been nominated for or won?

Since his debut in 2011, Barry Keoghan has been nominated for 44 awards and has won five; Best Supporting Actor at the 2023 BAFTAs for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Best Supporting Actor – Film for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” at the 2018 Irish Film and Television Awards, Breakthrough Artist at the 2017 Dublin Critic’s Circle Awards (again for “The Killing of a Sacred Dear”), the London Film Critics' Circle Best Supporting Actor award in 2023 for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and the all-important Hasty Pudding Theatricals award for Man of the Year.

What are the current betting odds for Barry Keoghan to win the Best Actor BAFTA?

As of writing, Barry Keoghan is currently sitting fourth in the Oddschecker aggregate of BAFTA bookies’ favourites, with odds that he will pick up the award over the likes of Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti at 33/1.

