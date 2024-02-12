Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are nearly here, with film fans eagerly awaiting to see who will win big this weekend.

Ahead of the 77th BAFTAs, BonusCodeBets, have put together a list of the records that could be broken this year and there is plenty.

From the first Woman of Colour to hopefully take home a trophy to Barry Keoghan or Cillian Murphy named the first Irish actors to win in the Best Actor in a Leading role. Here are some of the records that could be broken at this year's BAFTAs.

What records could be broken at the BAFTAs 2024?

The 77th BAFTAs could be the first year that a Woman of Colour wins Best Actress in a Leading Role. It's unthinkable that this hasn't happened sooner, but there is a real hope that history will be made on Sunday night with either either Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) or Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane) taking home the grand prize.

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn) or Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) could also become the first Irish actors to win in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. The pair join fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal who also received a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Keoghan could also achieve the rare feat of winning Best Actor in a Leading Role the year following a win in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the BAFTAs. The actor won last year for his supporting performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. The only other actor to do something similar was Judi Dench, who achieved this in reverse order, when she won Leading Actress award for Mrs Brown followed by a Supporting Actress win for Shakespeare in Love.

Oppenheimer, with its 13 nominations or Poor Things with 11, could tie or break the 1969 record of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid which still holds the award for nine wins in one night. Whilst other contenders include Killers of The Flower Moon or The Zone of Interest, with nine nominations each.

Sandra Hüller could achieve the rare feat of winning both Best Actress in a Leading Role for Anatomy Of a Fall and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in The Zone of Interest. Carey Mulligan (Maestro) or Emma Stone (Poor Things) could join 15 other actresses that have won Best Actress in a Leading Role category 2 times or more. Stone won the first time in 2016 for La La Land and Mulligan won in 2009 for An Education.

Stone could also become the first actress to win both Best Actress and Outstanding British Film categories in one night, a feat which has only ever been won by Frances McDormand, when in 2021 Nomadland won Best Film and she also won Best Actress.

Jacob Elordi or Sophie Wilde could become the first Australian actors to win in the BAFTA Rising Star category. Jacqueline Durran (Barbie) could tie Jenny Beavan for the most wins in the Best Costume Design category if she wins her fourth trophy for Barbie. Whilst, Japanese production The Boy and The Heron could break a 26-year-long streak of American productions winning Best Animated Film.

When are the BAFTAs 2024?

The BAFTAs 2024 will take place this weekend on Sunday, February 18, to join in with the fun, live coverage will be kicking off on BBC One from 7pm.