British director Guy Ritchie, master of the crime comedy, has generated over $2.7 billion at the box office across all 14 of his movies to date, over a third of which came from just one film.

His latest project, a series sequel of the same name to his 2019 gangster movie The Gentlemen, lands on Netflix this week. The success of projects which go direct to streamers is harder to judge in financial terms than movies released in cinemas. The Gentlemen’s success will be judged in terms of hours viewed rather than tickets sold.

Ahead of the new series, we look back at Guy Ritchie’s earlier films to see how each fared at the box office, which movie was the director’s greatest success, and which was his biggest flop.

What is Guy Ritchie’s highest grossing film?

Despite being best known for his iconic gangster movies like Snatch, Lock, Stock, and The Gentlemen, Ritchie’s best performing film is actually a Disney project. He helmed the 2019 Aladdin live action remake, starring Will Smith as the genie, and the film went on to become the 41st film to make $1 billion at the global box office.

Despite it being Ritchie’s best performing film by a huge margin, it was only the ninth highest grossing film of 2019, which was possibly the best year for film in box office history.

What is Guy Ritchie’s biggest flop?

Guy Ritchie’s third film Swept Away, a remake of a 1974 Italian film of the same name, is by far Ritchie’s biggest failure. The film had a budget of $10 million and went on to gross just a tenth of that.

The film, which starred Ritchie’s then wife Madonna, followed a snooty socialite who is stranded on a Mediterranean island with a communist sailor. The reception in the US was so poor that the film went straight to video in the UK. It was nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards (joke awards given to the year’s worst films) and won five of them, and is believed to have killed Madonna’s acting career - she has not starred in a film since.

How much money have Guy Ritchie’s films made at the box office?

This is the complete ranking of every movie directed by Guy Ritchie, by global box office:

Aladdin (2019) - $1 billion

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) - $535.7 million

Sherlock Holmes (2009) - $498.4 million

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) - $139.6 million

The Gentlemen (2020) - $113.2 million

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) - $108.5 million

Wrath of Man (2021) - $103.9 million

Snatch (2000) $83.6 million

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999) - $28.4 million

RocknRolla (2008) - $27.8 million

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) - $27.8 million (released on Amazon Prime)

The Covenant (2023) - $20.4 million (released on Amazon Prime)

Revolver (2007) - $7.9 million

Swept Away (2002) - $1 million

What is Guy Ritchie’s next film?