Millie Bobby Brown returns to Netflix this week, as part of her production deal with the streaming giant after the success of “Stranger Things,” with a brand new film pitting the actress against a fire-breathing dragon she has to share a confined space with.

“Damsel,” directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later,” “Intacto”), sees Brown play Elodie, the “dutiful damsel” at the centre of the film who is more warrior princess than damsel in distress, if the trailers for the film are anything to judge by.

“After I read the script, I remember thinking, “Wow, I’ve never done anything where I haven’t been able to share the load” Brown revealed in an interview with Netflix regarding the film. “Because everything I do, I’m able to coexist with someone else. With Stranger Things, I have wonderful castmates that I’m able to depend on.”

“And then with “Enola Holmes,” I’m able to depend on Henry Cavill or Louis Partridge. But with Damsel, it was this realization: Oh my goodness, it’s just me. I have to be there every day and I have to give myself fully every day.”

“That was the first thing that intrigued me. The second thing was just how powerful a role this was. Elodie becomes someone so unbelievably different from who she is at the beginning. She becomes this woman that she didn’t know she could become. And I think that is a huge storyline that so many women and young girls will be able to relate to.”

What is “Damsel” about?

“A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Who is in the cast for “Damsel”?

Millie Bobby Brown is joined by the likes of Ray Winstone and Robin Wright in her latest Netflix film, "Damsel" (John Wilson/Netflix)

Netflix has listed the following cast members in lead or supporting roles alongside Millie Bobby Brown for “Damsel,” which includes Robin Wright and Ray Winstone, who also features in another Netflix show released this week - "The Gentlemen."

Millie Bobby Brown - Elodie

Ray Winstone - Lord Bayford

Nick Robinson - Prince Henry

Shohreh Aghdashloo - Voice of Dragon

Brooke Carter - Floria

Milo Twomey - King Roderick

Angela Bassett - Lady Bayford

Robin Wright - Queen Isabelle

What age rating is “Damsel?”

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “Damsel” as a 12, for “violence, injury detail [and] threat.”

When is “Damsel” released on Netflix in the United Kingdom?