Netflix is set to release the latest work from acclaimed Spanish filmmakers Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar, set to explore Spain’s first #MeToo case involving a group calling themselves “The Wolfpack” in their latest documentary, “You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack.”

The Emmy Award-winning duo shed more light on the La Manda rape case, an incident, which occurred during the San Fermín celebrations in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain, on 7 July 2016, involving the gang rape of an 18-year-old woman. This case sparked significant public attention, questioning the interpretation of rape under Spanish law.

Five men, including a member of the Civil Guard and another from the Spanish Army in Seville, filmed themselves repeatedly assaulting the victim in the vestibule of an apartment building. Known as "La Manada," meaning "The Pack" in Spanish, they were initially cleared of sexual aggression charges but found guilty of sexual abuse due to the prosecution's inability to prove the use of violence against the victim. The verdict led to widespread protests across Pamplona and Spain.

Further investigation revealed footage shared on social media of the perpetrators subjecting another unresponsive girl to unconsented touching and ridicule, resulting in additional legal action.

Ultimately, on 21 June 2019, the Spanish Supreme Court overturned the lower court's decision, convicting the men of rape and sentencing them to 15 years in prison. One of the perpetrators, Ángel Boza, had his sentence reduced to 14. The case and subsequent outrage led to the creation of the ley del solo sí es sí (only yes is yes law), a Spanish law which expanded the nation's legal definition of sexual assault to include any sexual interaction without consent and required a maximum 15-year prison sentence for violent rape.

