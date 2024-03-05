Roman Polanski | Controversial filmmaker on trial in defamation case against alleged 16-year-old victim
Filmmaker Roman Polanski, known for his contributions to cinema including "Chinatown," "The Pianist," and "Rosemary's Baby," is currently on trial in France over allegations of defamation brought forth by British actress Charlotte Lewis. The case stems from Lewis's accusations of sexual abuse against Polanski, which she claims occurred during an audition at his Paris residence in 1983 when she was just 16 years old
Despite residing in Paris, Polanski is not expected to appear in court, as per his legal team's statement. In response to Lewis's allegations, Polanski vehemently denied them in a 2019 interview with Paris Match magazine, labelling them as an "odious lie" and pointing out inconsistencies in Lewis's version of events.
In retaliation to Polanski's denial, Lewis filed a defamation lawsuit, which is currently being adjudicated in a French court. Polanski referenced quotes attributed to Lewis from a 1999 article in the UK tabloid The News of the World, wherein Lewis purportedly expressed admiration for Polanski, but Lewis contends that these quotes do not accurately represent her sentiments.
Polanski's legal troubles extend beyond the current trial. He remains a fugitive from U.S. justice due to a 1977 rape case involving a 13-year-old girl. Despite these serious allegations and ongoing legal battles, Polanski has continued to work in the film industry, producing notable works such as "The Palace," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. Notably, Polanski opted not to attend the premiere, a decision likely influenced by the surrounding controversies and legal proceedings.
Polanski's status as a fugitive in the United States also led to him not receiving his Best Director Oscar for "The Pianist" in 2003 due to the likelihood he would be arrested at the ceremony, and there have been on occasion attempts to extradite the filmmaker to the United States to face charges from the 1977 case, despite the victim previously stating she is at peace with the incident and wants to go on with their life.
