Filmmaker Roman Polanski, known for his contributions to cinema including "Chinatown," "The Pianist," and "Rosemary's Baby," is currently on trial in France over allegations of defamation brought forth by British actress Charlotte Lewis. The case stems from Lewis's accusations of sexual abuse against Polanski, which she claims occurred during an audition at his Paris residence in 1983 when she was just 16 years old

Despite residing in Paris, Polanski is not expected to appear in court, as per his legal team's statement. In response to Lewis's allegations, Polanski vehemently denied them in a 2019 interview with Paris Match magazine, labelling them as an "odious lie" and pointing out inconsistencies in Lewis's version of events.

In retaliation to Polanski's denial, Lewis filed a defamation lawsuit, which is currently being adjudicated in a French court. Polanski referenced quotes attributed to Lewis from a 1999 article in the UK tabloid The News of the World, wherein Lewis purportedly expressed admiration for Polanski, but Lewis contends that these quotes do not accurately represent her sentiments.

British actress Charlotte Lewis arrives at the Batignolles district courthouse for a trial over allegations Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski defamed her after she accused him of sexual abuse in the 1980s, in Paris on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Polanski's legal troubles extend beyond the current trial. He remains a fugitive from U.S. justice due to a 1977 rape case involving a 13-year-old girl. Despite these serious allegations and ongoing legal battles, Polanski has continued to work in the film industry, producing notable works such as "The Palace," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. Notably, Polanski opted not to attend the premiere, a decision likely influenced by the surrounding controversies and legal proceedings.