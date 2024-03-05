Rapper Fredo is released from Dubai prison after spending five months there after being caught with cannabis
Rapper Fredo has been released from a Dubai prison, he spent five months there after being caught with cannabis. The Sun reported that “The Funky Friday star claimed he didn’t realise he had the Class B drug on him after sailing through security at a British airport. He admitted swallowing his stash which left him locked in a cell without a toilet and living off a daily diet of chicken biryani since September.”
Fredo, who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a photograph of himself with the caption: “Feeling rehabilitated.” He also revealed on his Instagram stories that he is set to perform tonight (Tuesday 5 March) at an event taking place at a Dubai hotel.
Fredo, whose real name is Marvin William Bailey, was reportedly expelled from school before taking his GCSEs. He is from Queen’s Park in London, his mother is of English and Moroccan descent and his father is from Barbados. He has one child, a daughter, Tori, who was born in 2020.
Fredo, who is renowned for his tattoos including a Monopoly one on his right arm and flames around his neck, collaborated with Stormzy on the number one hit ‘Toxic Trait’ months before he was arrested. The Sun reported that “ At the time it was reported that he could be handed a three year sentence behind bars due to Dubai’s strict zero tolerance to drugs-related offences. It also feared that he could face deportation, a fine, and a ban from returning to the country.”
Over the years, Fredo has collaborated with the likes of Tory Lanez and had a UK number one single with Dave, Funky Friday, back in 2018. He is reported to have a net worth of over £2 million and has previously joined Stormzy on stage at Glastonbury. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Fredo revealed that he “had a lot of unfinished business, whether that’s in music, clothing and just my life in general.” He also revealed that people “think I am richer than I am, and now I have so many different responsibilities, it’s hard.”
