Cyndi Lauper’s son Declyn Lauper has been bailed by dad after being arrested for ‘gun charges’ US singer Cyndi Lauper (R) and her son Declyn arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021.

Music legend Cyndi Lauper’s son Declyn Lauper has been released from prison after he was arrested and charged with allegedly illegally carrying a loaded firearm in New York. The 26-year old is the only child of Cyndi Lauper and her husband, ‘Law & Order’ actor David Thornton.

According to the New York Post, “Lauper’s husband and ‘Law and Order’ actor David Thornton casually spent several minutes at a court cashier window with an attorney when he pulled $20,000 cash out from a white envelope to pay bail after his rapper son, Declan ‘Dex’ Lauper, was arraigned on gun possession charges in the aftermath of a shooting in Harlem Wednesday night.”

Declyn Lauper had appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court last Friday after being arrested on Wednesday. For his court appearance, Decyln wore a t-shirt that said: P.E.P.R. Positive Energy Positive Results and wore his hair in braids. This is not the first time Decyln Lauper has been arrested. The Daily Mail reported that “He was arrested after being in possession of a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz while at a July 14, 2022 memorial service for an aspiring rapper named Ethan Reyes, who had been fatally stabbed days before.”

Cyndi Lauper met her husband actor David Thornton on the set of the film ‘Off and Running’ and they married in 1991. Cyndi Lauper gave birth to their only son Declyn in 1997. His full name is Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper and he is a musician too, he released songs under the name of Dex Lauper and has 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He recently posted on stories with the caption: “It ain’t easy being famous.”