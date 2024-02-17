Good Week/Bad Week: Ant & Dec, Meghan & Harry plus Maya Jama and Stormzy discussed
It has certainly been a good week for Ant & Dec, and specifically Ant this week. Before I discuss Ant McPartlin's personal good news, let's discuss Saturday Night Takeaway. The show which has become a Saturday night staple is back and it is sooner than you think! For those of you who can't wait a minute longer, it is back on our screens on ITV1 next Saturday (February 24) from 7pm.
Now back to Ant McPartlin's personal news which Nancy Fielder and I discussed on Good Week/Bad Week. He is to become a dad for the first time with his wife Anne-Marie who is a mum to two daughters from a previous relationship. Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021 and has spoken in the past about wanting to become a dad, so it's lovely news for the couple.
From Ant & Dec to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who always seem to be in the press! The couple have just been hitting the slopes in Canada as the pair are there to promote the next Invictus Games. They are there specifically to highlight next year's event which will involve winter sports. After the pair's Spotify deal came to an end, Meghan has a new partnership with Lemonada Media, a female-founded company.
Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but this week has been incredible for Maya Jama as she reportedly receive a £45K gift from boyfriend Stormzy, yes you read that correctly, £45K!! However it is clear that Stormzy has very good taste when it comes to picking gifts as he chose a Birkin bag from Hermes for Maya. Both Nancy and I are think Stormzy and Maya make a great couple and here's hoping the pair might get engaged this year.
Do join Nancy and I next week on Good Week/Bad Week to see who we might be discussing!
