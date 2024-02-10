Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was certainly an eclectic mix of individuals this week on Good Week/Bad Week. NationalWorld's Editor Nancy Fielder and I discussed Joe Biden, King Charles, Taylor Swift and Lulu. Joe Biden has unfortunately once again been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It seems a day doesn't go by when he doesn't mix up countries or presidents. When recently making reference to the war in the Middle East, he seemed to muddle up Mexico with Egypt and said that "The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in." Oh dear, oh dear President Biden. I know plenty of astute older individuals but it would seem that the world's age concerns with regards Joe Biden need to be listened to.

Although the news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis came as a shock to many, the one positive that has come from him being so candid compared to royals in the past is that it has sparked a surge in searches for NHS advice on disease. NHS England said that a web page which offered possible signs and symptoms of cancer jumped to 14,688 which was compared to a daily average of 8, 737 the week before.

From King Charles to Taylor Swift. We all know the Super Bowl is fast approaching, but many seem to be more excited about whether Taylor will make it back in time from Japan to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play. We are pretty sure that she will and let's be honest, the headlines will all be about that!