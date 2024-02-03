Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was certainly football focused for NationalWorld's Editor Nancy Fielder and Associate Editor Marina Licht on Good Week/Bad Week. First up was former Take That star Robbie Williams who is reportedly interested in buying Port Vale football club. Although Port Vale have denied that Robbie Williams has made a bid for the club, we still think there might be some truth to it. After all, Robbie Williams recently appeared in a docuseries about his life and career on Netflix so it would make sense if they signed him up to document him potentially buying a football club. After all, we all know the story of Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham!

Staying in the world of football, let's change the focus to Marcus Rashford who hasn't had the best of weeks. Despite recent speculation, Manchester United striker Marcus is likely to stay at the club and was picked for the match against Wolves and scored the opener. He was of course in trouble with the manager Erik ten Hag after being seen partying in a Belfast nightclub and failing to turn up to training.

Both Nancy and I are keen that Marcus Rashford gets his life back on track as one cannot forget everything he did to secure holiday food for children receiving free school meals. It is important that if he does need support that he is offered it.

Now onto another footballer, Kyle Walker. It certainly has not been a good week for him as the Manchester City player has apologised to his family for 'idiot choices and idiot decisions' after he revealed that he had an extra-marital affair with TV personality Lauryn Goodman. He revealed to The Sun that "What I've done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

He also apologised to his pregnant wife Annie Kilner (the couple have three children) and said "I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can't begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I've tried to ask her but there's pain and hurt."

Unfortunately, many top flight footballers often don't think about their behaviour when it comes to their private lives because they are lauded so much in their professional lives and are paid ridiculous amounts of money that it often seems to go to their heads.