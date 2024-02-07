Prince Harry on his way back to the US following visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis
No sooner had Prince Harry arrived, he has left. He is on his way back to the US after visiting his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis. It was reported that he spent around 45 minutes with King Charles at Clarence House before the King and Queen Camilla departed for Sandringham. Prince Harry is now at Heathrow (at the time of writing) ready to catch a flight back to his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet.
It is thought that Prince Harry has not seen his brother Prince William on his visit back to the UK. Prince William returned to royal duties today and hosted an investitute ceremony at Windsor Castle. He is set to attend a gala fundraising dinner later tongiht for London's Air Ambulance Charity.
Prince William last carried out a key royal event over three weeks ago, he has taken a step back from duties after his wife, the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdomnal surgery on 16 January at The London Clinic.
After flying to the UK to be with his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry reportedly stayed at a London hotel. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be celebrating Valentine's Day in Canada. The pair will be in Canada for the One Year to Go event for the 2025 Invictus Games. The Invictus Games returns to Canada in 2025 for the first time since Toronto hosted the event back in 2017. It was at the Invictus Games in 2017 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their official debut as a couple.
