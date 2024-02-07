Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No sooner had Prince Harry arrived, he has left. He is on his way back to the US after visiting his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis. It was reported that he spent around 45 minutes with King Charles at Clarence House before the King and Queen Camilla departed for Sandringham. Prince Harry is now at Heathrow (at the time of writing) ready to catch a flight back to his wife, Meghan Markle, and children, Archie and Lilibet.

It is thought that Prince Harry has not seen his brother Prince William on his visit back to the UK. Prince William returned to royal duties today and hosted an investitute ceremony at Windsor Castle. He is set to attend a gala fundraising dinner later tongiht for London's Air Ambulance Charity.

Prince William last carried out a key royal event over three weeks ago, he has taken a step back from duties after his wife, the Princess of Wales underwent planned abdomnal surgery on 16 January at The London Clinic.