Prince Harry reportedly staying in a London hotel: Which hotels have VIP entrances he could be staying in?
King Charles and Queen Camilla have returned to Sandringham after King Charles met Prince Harry for reportedly a ‘brief’ meeting. Although there was speculation that Prince Harry might be staying at Buckingham Palace or Frogmore Cottage, it has been reported that he is staying at a London hotel. It is not yet known when he will be returning to his Montecito home in California to be reunited with wife Meghan and children, Archie and Lilibet,
When Prince Harry returned to the UK in September last year for an awards ceremony for WellChild, he is thought to have stayed in a hotel. When it comes to where he might have stayed last year and where he currently might be residing, there are a few luxury London hotels that could be a possibility for Prince Harry.
The Peninsula Suite which is at the recently opened The Peninsula London (overlooking Hyde Park), not only has a dedicated VIP lift, but also has a private gym, 13-seat screening room, and is believed to be the largest private accommodation available in London. The living room features a baby grand piano and there is also a formal dining room.
Back in October 2023, I wrote about London’s most expensive hotel suite, which was (at the time) the penthouse at Claridge’s hotel. Reportedly costing £60,000 a night, the penthouse not only features Damien Hirst paintings, but four bedrooms, a private gym and a bathroom with Baccarat crystal taps. Hollywood royalty Leonardo DiCaprio has already stayed there, so it might make sense if British royalty Prince Harry decided to stay at Claridge’s during his trip to see his father King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.
Another possibility that would be a very suitable option for Prince Harry is The Mews, which is a private townhouse connected to the luxury hotel, The Connaught. The two bedroom townhouse is designed over three levels and has a secret corridor through to The Connaught. With your own butler on hand, what more could Prince Harry need? Previous guests who have stayed there are reportedly Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. Meghan Markle is reportedly friends with Gwyneth and the pair are said to have shared dinner together at Sushi Bar in Montecito, California, last year.
It is not yet known how long Prince Harry is staying in the UK, but it is likely to be a very short visit as he will be keen to return to his family. Prince Harry and wife Meghan are due to fly to Canada on Valentine’s Day, 14 February, to join the One Year to Go festivities for 2025’s Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia.
