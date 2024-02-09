Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s Super Bowl Sunday this weekend and whilst many people are wondering if Taylor Swift will make it to the game to watch her man Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs, we can't forget about the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Coverage on ITV1 stars from 10.45pm to 4am with Usher performing at the halftime show.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy, 24 - also known as Mr Irrelevant - will be heading to the Super Bowl with his fiancée Jenna Brandt. The couple got engaged in 2023 after dating for a few years. They reportedly met at Iowa State University where Brody was playing American football and she was part of the volleyball team.

Brody shared stunning pictures on his Instagram proposing to Jenna on a pier in the sunshine. He wrote the caption: “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

Christian McCaffery, 27, plays running back for the NFL team and supporting him on Sunday will be his fiancée Olivia Culpo. The couple have been dating since 2019 and got engaged in April 2023.

Olivia Culpo is a model, actress, influencer and was the winner of Miss Universe in 2012. Both are equally successful and supportive of each other. They may give Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift a run for their money as the ultimate NFL power couple.