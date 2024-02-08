Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's time to throw on your best Eras Tour outfit, grab your TS popcorn buckets and drink cups and get ready to watch, sing, and dance along to the Queen of pop Taylor Swift (don't forget your friendship bracelets).

Disney has confirmed that Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie will be available to watch on the platform and Swifties you need to calm down because it's coming sooner than you think.

The streaming platform recently announced that “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. Watch the entire movie which also includes the song “cardigan” and four new additional acoustic songs.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Taylor Swift has had one of the best years of her career so far. Following the success of her International world tour - where she is currently performing in Tokyo and heading to the UK in June - the phenomenal release of her concert movie. Not forgetting her recent win at the Grammy Awards where she made history after receiving the Best Album Award for the fourth time.

As Well as announcing the launch of her new album 'The Tortured Poet’s Department' and a certain Travis Kelce in her life (is he going to propose after the Super Bowl? ). It’s only February and so far Taylor Swift is proving once again it’s her world and we are just living in it.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ from March 15, 2024.